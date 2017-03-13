The Latest: EU tells Turkey to calm down

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on tension between Turkey and Western Europe (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

The European Union has called on Turkey to cease “excessive statements” after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made several Nazi comparisons with EU member states Germany and the Netherlands in recent days.

EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas said: “The EU calls on Turkey to refrain from excessive statements and actions that risk further acerbate the situation.”

Schinas said that “matters of concern can only be resolved through open and direct communication channels.”

He added that it is “essential to avoid further escalation and find ways to calm down the situation.”

___

2:10 p.m.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged all members of the alliance “to show mutual respect, to be calm and have a measured approach” as tensions mount between Turkey and the Netherlands.

He said Monday that “it is important that we now focus on everything that unites us” such as common threats and challenges like the so-called Islamic State group.

___

2:00 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the Netherlands has her “full support and solidarity” after Turkey’s president used Nazi comparisons to criticize Dutch treatment of Turkish ministers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Dutch “Nazi remnants” after a Turkish minister escorted out of the country less than a day after Turkey’s foreign minister was denied entry. He already had accused Germany of “Nazi practices,” drawing a rebuke last week from Merkel.

Merkel said Monday her demand that Turkey stop using such parallels also applies to the Netherlands and other countries.

She said that the Nazi comparisons are “completely unacceptable.” Merkel added at a news conference in Munich: “The Netherlands has my full support and solidarity.”

___

1:40 p.m.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus says the Netherlands will be forced to apologize to Turkey for preventing two ministers from holding campaign rallies.

Kurtulmus said Monday Turkey would give the “necessary response” after the Netherlands escorted the family affairs minister out of the country and denied the foreign minister permission to land. He did not elaborate on the measures Turkey planned.

Kurtulmus told a business meeting in Istanbul that “you will see that in the end they will come to the point where they will apologize.”

The deputy prime minister described the ministers’ treatment as “footsteps of the far-right, of the neo-fascism and neo-Nazism that has been on the rise in Europe in the past five or six years.”

___

1:05 p.m.

The German government is calling on Turkey to stop using Nazi comparisons in criticizing the behavior of the Netherlands.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Dutch “Nazi remnants” after a Turkish minister escorted out of the country less than a day after Turkey’s foreign minister was denied entry. Erdogan already had accused Germany of “Nazi practices,” drawing a rebuke last week from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday that the chancellor “means not only that they should stop talking that way about Germany, but of course also about other European countries.”

He added that “the Dutch suffered badly under the Nazi regime, and it is outrageous to want to accuse them of being close to such ideology.”

___

11:45 a.m.

The Dutch government had no immediate reaction to news that Turkey had summoned its top diplomat to protest the treatment of the two ministers and of Dutch-Turkish protesters outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Sunday night, Dutch riot police were called in to end a protest by Turks in Amsterdam and arrested 13 people, said spokeswoman Marjolein Koek.

Media showed police with dogs and a water cannon being used to disperse protesters in western Amsterdam.

The Dutch government also has updated its travel advisory for Turkey, a popular vacation destination, warning travelers about the heightened diplomatic tensions. “Be alert and avoid gatherings and busy places throughout Turkey,” the advisory warns.

___

11:25 a.m.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Netherlands’ top diplomat to formally protest its treatment of a Turkish minister in that country over the weekend as well as what it said was “disproportionate” use of force against demonstrators in a protest that ensued.

The Ministry said the Dutch Embassy’s charge d’affaires, Daan Feddo Huisinga, was called to the ministry where a senior official handed him two formal protest notes.

The first protested what it said practices that were contrary to international conventions, diplomatic courtesy, and diplomatic immunities and requested a written apology from the Dutch authorities, a ministry statement said. Turkey also reserved its right to seek compensation, the Dutch diplomat was told.

The second note protested the treatment of Turkish citizens who had gathered outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, saying “disproportionate force” had been used against “people using their right to peaceful gatherings. It added that Turkish nationals had been subjected to “inhumane and derogatory” treatment and called for those responsible to be identified and punished.

It was the third time that the Dutch diplomat has been summoned since tensions broke out between the two countries after two ministers were prevented from campaigning in the Netherlands.