Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay & BenefitsExecutive OrderHiring Freeze"Fat Leonard"Mike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Organization says…

The Latest: Organization says pipeline protesters abused

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 12:53 pm 1 min read
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Amnesty International USA is asking the state of North Dakota to address alleged human rights violations against Dakota Access pipeline opponents.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested from August through February. Amnesty International says it has documented numerous instances of excessive force or intimidation by police and excessive criminal charges.

Advertisement

The organization sent a letter asking Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to drop or consider dropping charges against protesters. The letter also asks them to review police practices and open independent investigations into several cases.

Police have defended their practices, which have included water sprays, tear gas and non-lethal ammunition such as rubber bullets. Police have said some protesters were violent and took part in riots, and that some targeted police both professionally and personally.

___

9:10 a.m.

A federal judge has refused to head off the imminent flow of oil in the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday denied a request by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux to stop oil from flowing while they appeal his earlier decision allowing pipeline construction to finish.

Boasberg says a “critical factor” is the tribes’ appeal is unlikely to succeed. They say the pipeline violates their religious rights because it’s running under a lake they consider sacred. Boasberg says the argument was made too late and is of questionable merit.

The $3.8 billion pipeline will carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners says it could be moving oil as early as Monday. Boasberg says ETP would be “substantially harmed” by a delay.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Organization says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor teaches local nursing students how to check a pulse

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.