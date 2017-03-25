The Latest: Pence says fight against ‘Obamacare’ to continue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and the health overhaul (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has told a group at a small business in West Virginia that “we will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world-class health care that they deserve.”

Pence’s message on Saturday comes after the GOP effort to repeal Barack Obama’s health care law failed to gather enough Republican support to come to a vote in the House.

Top congressional Republicans mostly concede the measure’s demise means it’s time to move onto other issues. Trump himself says “it won’t be in the very distant future” before he tries again to repeal and replace the health care law.

On Saturday in the West Virginia community of Scott Depot, Pence said Congress just wasn’t ready and that it’s “back to the drawing board.”

___

11:30 a.m.

A Tennessee Republican says that “at some point” lawmakers have to address the costs and availability of health care and that he is willing to work with the Trump administration and both parties to do that.

Sen. Bob Corker says in a statement that he spoke Friday night with President Donald Trump.

The president has responded to the failure of the GOP effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare” by repeating his dire predictions for President Barack Obama’s health care law. He more optimistic twist in a tweet issued Saturday, saying Obamacare would explode but that “we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!”

But top congressional Republicans mostly concede the measure’s demise means it’s time to move onto other issues.

___

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is responding to the failure of the GOP effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare” by repeating his dire predictions for President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Trump is also offering a more optimistic twist in a tweet issued Saturday, saying Obamacare would explode but that “we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!”

While some parts of the Affordable Care Act have obvious problems, others are working well and have brought the country’s rate of uninsured people to a record low.

With Trump serving alongside a Congress controlled by the GOP, the bill was the party’s first genuine opportunity to repeal Obama’s statute.

On Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan shelved the measure amid defections from centrist Republicans who thought it went too far and conservatives who considered it too weak, plus solid Democratic opposition.

___

3 a.m.

House Republicans passed roughly 60 bills over the past six years dismembering President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. Other than minor tweaks, they knew the measures would go nowhere because the Democrat still lived in the White House.

With a bill that counted Friday, they choked. It was an epic, damaging, self-inflicted collapse that smothered the GOP effort.

House Speaker Paul Ryan abruptly yanked the legislation off the House floor to avert a certain defeat.

Ryan told reporters, “We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”