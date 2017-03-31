The Latest: Police to saturate neighborhood where 7 killed

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of seven people during a 12-hour period in a South Side Chicago neighborhood. (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the gun violence in one South Side neighborhood that left seven dead in a 12-hour period was mostly due to gang conflict.

Johnson said Friday there will be a heavy and aggressive police presence in the South Shore neighborhood until the perpetrators of Thursday’s violence are in custody.

Police say a man and woman were fatally shot late Thursday when a vehicle pulled alongside a van and a person inside opened fire.

On Thursday afternoon, four people were fatally shot in or near a restaurant after a man approached and opened fire. And before that a 26-year-old pregnant woman was found in a home shot to death.

Johnson said investigators have determined most of the victims were targeted and had gang affiliations. He added the woman’s killing wasn’t gang related.

No arrests have been made.

6:45 a.m.

Police say two people have died in a drive-by shooting in the same Chicago neighborhood where separate shootings several hours earlier left five people dead, including a pregnant woman.

The latest shooting happened late Thursday when a vehicle pulled alongside a van in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police say a man and woman were shot and the van crashed.

On Thursday afternoon, police say four people were fatally shot in or near a restaurant after a man approached and opened fire. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter late Thursday that the shooting was likely a gang-related retaliation and detectives are making “good progress.”

Earlier, the body of a 26-year-old woman who was four months pregnant was discovered in a home. She had a gunshot wound to the head.