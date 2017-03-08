Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Politicians pan…

The Latest: Politicians pan vote to bar gay vets from parade

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:50 pm 1 min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the decision by the organizers of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to deny permission for a gay veterans group to participate (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The decision by the organizers of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to bar a group representing gay veterans from participating is leading to more political fallout.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday he would not participate in the March 19 parade if OutVets was excluded. He says denying veterans the chance march in a parade that honors veterans “doesn’t make any sense.”

Advertisement

Democratic U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton called for an outright boycott of the parade.

This year’s Chief Marshal also stepped down in light of the vote to bar OutVets. Dan Magoon, executive director of Mass Fallen Heroes, says the freedom to hold the parade has been won by the spilled blood of all veterans.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh previously said he would not participate if OutVets was excluded.

___

7:45 a.m.

The organizers of Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade made history in 2015 when after decades of resistance they allowed a group of gay veterans to participate.

Now, that group, OutVets, say they have been denied a spot in this year’s parade scheduled for March 19.

OutVets said on their Facebook page that “While the reason for our denial is unclear, one can only assume it’s because we are LGBTQ.”

Ed Flynn, a member of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the parade’s organizer, says he voted to allow OutVets to participate. The vote Tuesday was 9-4.

The Navy veteran said he was “saddened and outraged” that the council “voted to turn back the clock on equality.”

Emails and phone messages for the council were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Topics:
All News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Politicians pan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Makin Island conducts Navy security force sentry training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.