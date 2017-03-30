Sports Listen

The Latest: Ryan says Congress awaiting new Russia documents

March 30, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Senate intelligence committee’s hearing on Russian interference in last year’s presidential election (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is maintaining support for embattled House intelligence committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (NOO’-nehs).

In an interview on CBS’ “This Morning,” Ryan says Nunes told him a “whistleblower-type person” gave him some new information on Russian meddling in the election. Ryan says he hasn’t seen the new documents, but, “We’re waiting for it to be provided to Congress.”

Nunes met with a secret source on White House grounds last week to review classified material, which he says indicates that Trump associates’ communications were captured in “incidental” surveillance of foreigners. Democrats want Nunes to recuse himself from his Russia probe in the House.

When asked if the president himself is under investigation, Ryan said, “I won’t speak for the FBI, but I’ve never seen any suggestion or any evidence that that’s the case.”

