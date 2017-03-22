Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Some Hawaii…

The Latest: Some Hawaii Democrats wary about party switch

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 7:47 pm 1 min read
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Hawaii Rep. Beth Fukumoto’s decision to leave the Republican Party (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Hawaii Democratic Party leader Tim Vandeveer says some Democrats are wary of a Republican who wants to join their ranks.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

State Rep. Beth Fukumoto resigned from the GOP Wednesday because she says its members refuse to oppose racism and sexism.

Advertisement

Vandeveer says the Democratic Party will give Fukumoto a fair shake. But he says some Democrats are concerned about her voting record on civil rights and women’s issues.

Fukumoto says she voted against same-sex marriage at the Legislature to represent the majority of her constituents. She says if she was voting on her own she would support it.

Fukumoto was asked to resign her post as House Minority Leader in February after criticizing Trump at the Women’s March in Honolulu. She sought feedback from her constituents before resigning from the GOP.

___

12:20 p.m.

A Hawaii lawmaker who says she was pressured to give up her leadership post at the statehouse after criticizing President Donald Trump is leaving the Republican Party.

Rep. Beth Fukumoto resigned from the GOP Wednesday because she says its members refuse to oppose racism and sexism.

She’s hoping to become a Democrat but does not know whether the Democratic Party will accept her.

Fukumoto was asked to resign her post as House Minority Leader in February after criticizing Trump in a speech at the Women’s March in Honolulu. She sought feedback from her constituents about leaving the Republicans and says three-quarters of the letters she received supported the move.

Leaders of Hawaii’s Republican and Democratic parties were not immediately available for comment.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Some Hawaii…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.