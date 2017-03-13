The Latest: States seeks Tuesday Trump travel ban hearing

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit filed by Washington and other states seeking to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban (all times local):

New York’s attorney general says his lawsuit opposing the President Donald Trump’s revised immigration ban includes declarations from 20 New York entities saying they will be adversely affected.

Eric Schneiderman joined Washington, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Oregon in filing an amended complaint.

The State University of New York and City University of New York are among those claiming harm from the ban.

Others include tech companies Kickstarter, Etsy, and Meetup. Individuals who say they will be impacted include scientists from Iran and Yemeni-Americans separated from their families.

The complaint said New York has more than 4.4 million foreign-born residents.

Their numbers include more than 13,000 born in one of the six countries named Trump’s second executive order.

Washington and four other states trying to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations are seeking a Tuesday hearing before a federal judge in Seattle.

In a new complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the new travel ban is unconstitutional and harms state residents, universities and businesses, especially tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon who rely on foreign workers. California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Oregon joined Washington in the legal action.

Ferguson filed new documents after a federal judge last week said he wouldn’t immediately rule on whether his restraining order against the old ban applies to the new Trump executive order.

Ferguson asked for a hearing to be held Tuesday. The revised travel ban is scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

Trump’s revised ban blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries including Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

California is the latest state to join a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that California would sign on as a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality.

Becerra said in a statement that the order despite being changed still represents an attack on people based on their religion or national origin.

Democratic attorneys general nationwide are trying to use the court system to thwart the executive branch’s travel order.

Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.