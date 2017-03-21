The Latest: Trump gives thumbs-up before health care meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Republican health care overhaul (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he thinks House Republicans have enough votes to pass the GOP health bill.

Trump entered a closed-door meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the Capitol Tuesday morning. As he passed reporters, one asked if the bill would pass. Trump gave a thumbs-up sign and said, “I think so.”

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday. Failure to pass it would be a major setback just a two months into Trump’s presidency. Success could give Republicans to tackle other big issues including a major revamp of the tax code.

The bill would replace President Barack Obama’s signature health law. Even if it passes the House, it faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.

3:16 a.m.

President Donald Trump is rallying support for the Republican health care overhaul by taking his case directly to GOP lawmakers.

His morning trip to the Capitol comes two days before the House plans a climactic vote that poses an important early test for his presidency.

As they brace for that big vote, top House Republicans are unveiling revisions to their bill in hopes of nailing down support.

Late Monday, party leaders released 43 pages worth of changes to a bill whose prospects remain dicey. Their proposals were largely aimed at addressing dissent that their measure would leave many older people with higher costs.

Included was an unusual approach: language paving the way for the Senate, if it chooses, to make the bill’s tax credit more generous for people age 50-64.