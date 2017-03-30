Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Trump thumps…

The Latest: Trump thumps Freedom Caucus over health care

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 9:26 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care law (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning conservative lawmakers in the House that a fight is coming if they don’t “get on the team, & fast.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Trump tweeted early Thursday, “The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!”

Advertisement

Trump’s efforts to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature health care law fell short last week, after he and House Speaker Paul Ryan failed to convince a number of House lawmakers, including most of the Freedom Caucus, to vote in their favor.

Trump initially blamed Democrats for not supporting the new bill. But he’s since criticized the Freedom Caucus for its resistance.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Trump thumps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.