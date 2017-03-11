The Latest: US attorney Bharara was fired after not quitting

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. (all times local):

5 p.m.

A now-fired U.S. attorney says “absolute independence” was his touchstone for over seven years as Manhattan’s top prosecutor.

Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh) made the comment in a statement Saturday two hours after he was fired after refusing to resign a day earlier. Bharara was asked by then-President-Elect President Donald Trump to remain as U.S. attorney in Manhattan during a November meeting. The Justice Department confirmed Bharara was no longer U.S. attorney but declined further comment.

The 48-year-old Bharara must leave the post after unveiling dozens of insider trading cases and successfully prosecuting over a dozen state lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike.

He became U.S. attorney midway through 2009 after his appointment by former President Barack Obama.

___

3 p.m.

An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption says he was fired after refusing to resign.

Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh) announced in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he was fired.

He said: “I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired.” He went on to say in the tweet that being the US Attorney in the Southern District of New York will “forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.”

The 48-year-old Bharara was asked by then-President-elect President Donald Trump to remain as U.S. attorney in Manhattan during a November meeting at Trump Tower.

Bharara was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2009. In frequent public appearances, Bharara has decried public corruption after successfully prosecuting over a dozen state lawmakers, Democrats and Republicans alike.

___

1:30 p.m.

An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption is taking President Donald Trump up on his word that he can remain in his post.

A person with knowledge of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s (buh-RAH’-ruh’s) actions said Saturday he is not complying with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ request to resign along with other prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The person said Bharara is remaining in his post after receiving assurances last year from Trump and Sessions that they wanted him to stay on. The person wasn’t authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Spokespeople for Bharara’s office declined comment after word Friday that Bharara’s name was included on Sessions’ list.

The Justice Department declined comment Saturday.