The Latest: White House demands probe over Obama power use

and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:26 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s claim that then-President Barack Obama had Trump’s telephones tapped during last year’s election (all times EST):

9:15 a.m.

The White House says it wants the congressional committees that are investigating Russian interference in last year’s U.S. presidential election to also examine whether “executive branch investigative powers” were abused in 2016.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

That’s a reference to President Donald Trump’s claim in a series of Saturday tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.

Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and Obama’s spokesman has denied it.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says there’ll be no further White House comment until the committees conclude their work.

