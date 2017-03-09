Sports Listen

Tillerson to host meeting of anti-IS coalition in Washington

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 12:52 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A State Department official says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host a meeting of nations in the U.S.-led global coalition to fight the Islamic State group in Washington later this month.

Foreign ministers and senior officials from 68 nations and international organizations are invited for the two-day gathering starting March 22. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss planning for the meeting, first reported by the Washington Post, ahead of a formal announcement later Thursday.

The meeting signals the Trump administration’s intent to sustain U.S. leadership of the coalition, initiated in 2014 under the Obama administration. The Islamic State group is under growing military pressure in Iraq and Syria. U.S.-backed forces are preparing to battle for the group’s self-declared headquarters in Raqqa.

