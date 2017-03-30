Sports Listen

Top aide to President Donald Trump leaves administration

By JULIE BYKOWICZ
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 1:07 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top aide to President Donald Trump is leaving his administration.

Two senior White House officials said Thursday that Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh is leaving her job.

The officials were not authorized to speak before a formal announcement is made and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Walsh has been Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’s top lieutenant for years now, working as his right hand both at the Republican National Committee and now at the White House.

Despite her low profile, she has become a key player in the administration’s inner circle and has grown close to the president in recent months.

It is unclear what the departure means for Priebus, whom some have blamed for Trump’s early failures, including the collapse of the GOP health care plan.

