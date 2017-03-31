Sports Listen

Top US diplomat meets wife of jailed American in Turkey

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 5:04 am < a min read
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A U.S. official says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has met the wife of an American pastor who has been jailed in Turkey over terror-related charges.

A State Department official said Friday that Tillerson met Norine Brunson in the Turkish capital of Ankara late Thursday, following his talks with Turkish leaders.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official says Tillerson wanted to meet Brunson to share the most recent information he had on Andrew Brunson’s case.

The pastor, who denies any wrongdoing, has been in jail since October. He is accused of links to the movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey says orchestrated a failed coup attempt in July.

Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt.

