Trial on perjury charge scheduled for Michigan ex-lawmaker

By
The Associated Press March 3, 2017
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who quit office amid a sex scandal in 2015 is expected to face trial this spring on a perjury charge.

The Detroit News reports (http://detne.ws/2mSQYF0 ) Ingham County Circuit Court Judge William Collette set the May 22 trial, despite objections from Todd Courser’s attorney who says the case is being rushed.

Courser is accused of lying under oath during a legislative hearing about misconduct. Collette dismissed charges accusing Courser of misconduct in office.

In 2015, Courser asked an aide to send a phony email to cover up his affair with fellow GOP state Rep. Cindy Gamrat. Lawmakers later expelled Gamrat, but Courser resigned before they could punish him too. Charges against Gamrat were dismissed.

Courser has been declared competent for trial.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/



