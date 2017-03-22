Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trucker: 'Surreal' to be…

Trucker: ‘Surreal’ to be topic of Supreme Court nomination

By JEFF KAROUB
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 9:02 pm < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A former truck driver fired after leaving his trailer on the side of an Illinois road after breaking down on a frigid 2009 night says it is “surreal” to find his story at the center of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

As a federal appeals court judge in Denver, Gorsuch dissented from a ruling ordering a trucking company to rehire Alphonse Maddin. Gorsuch argued he examined the law, not whether the company was “wise or kind.”

Critics use the case to argue Gorsuch favors business interests over ordinary Americans. Gorsuch counters there are many cases when he has ruled for the little guy, when the law has been on the judge’s side.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Maddin, of Detroit, is using his unexpected platform to render an opinion on a jurist he believes puts ideology above human interest.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trucker: 'Surreal' to be…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.