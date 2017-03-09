Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump administration announces steps…

Trump administration announces steps to avoid debt default

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 2:39 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is letting Congress know that it will begin taking steps next week to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in a letter to lawmakers that he will employ measures to avoid breaching the borrowing limit once the current suspension of the limit expires on March 16.

Once that happens, Treasury will use a variety of bookkeeping maneuvers to continue to finance government operations, including making interest payments on the national debt. However, those measures will be exhausted by the fall. Mnuchin said Congress should raise the debt limit “at the first opportunity.”

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Republicans sought to use must-pass legislation to raise the borrowing limit as leverage to force the Obama administration to impose greater controls on spending.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump administration announces steps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP rescues injured Guatemalan man airlifted to safety

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.