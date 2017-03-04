Sports Listen

Trump alleges Obama had Trump phones wiretapped during race

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 8:18 am < a min read
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump’s telephones “wire tapped” during last year’s election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation.

Trump says in a series of tweets that he “just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower.”

There’s no immediate White House comment, and an Obama spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Trump’s tweets could be in response to Democrat’s outcry following revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions — in his confirmation hearings — didn’t disclose his contacts with Russia’s American ambassador during the campaign. Sessions — a senator at that time — was Trump’s earliest Senate supporter.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia influenced the election to help Trump win.

Trump alleges Obama had Trump phones wiretapped during race
