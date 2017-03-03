Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump, his administration under siege for contacts with Russian officials, is calling for “an immediate investigation” into Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s own ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump tweeted a photo Friday of Schumer meeting with Putin in New York in 2003.

The president called for a probe into Schumer’s “ties to Russia and Putin” and called the New York senator “A total hypocrite!”

Schumer responded on Twitter a short time later writing that he would “happily talk” under oath about his meeting with Putin, which took place “in full view of press and public.”

Advertisement

He then challenged Trump to do the same.

Trump’s tweet comes a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions came under scrutiny for his two meetings with a Russian ambassador.