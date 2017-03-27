Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump signs legislation rolling…

Trump signs legislation rolling back Obama-era regulations

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 3:46 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is signing a handful of measures aimed at rolling back Obama-era regulations.

Two roll back rules that deal with how states assess school performance and teacher preparation programs. Trump says that local educators, parents and state leaders know what students need best.

One of the measures eliminates the so-called blacklisting rule that requires contractors to report alleged labor law violations that have yet to be fully adjudicated in order to bid on federal contracts. Trump says it’s “going to save a lot of jobs.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The legislation Trump’s signing also nullifies a Bureau of Land Management rule that aimed to regulate land management decisions.

Advertisement

The president says he’ll continue to eliminate regulations he finds unnecessary or harmful.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump signs legislation rolling…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

USDA calls for 'hungry pests' public awareness

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.