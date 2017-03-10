Sports Listen

WH: Trump didn’t know Flynn was to register as foreign agent

By CHAD DAY, STEPHEN BRAUN and JULIE PACE
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 2:27 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump was not aware his national security adviser was probably going to have to register as a foreign agent for his lobbying work.

Spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday that Michael Flynn’s decision to register was a personal decision and not one for the Trump’s lawyers to determine. He dismissed questions about whether Flynn’s work as a foreign agent should have given Trump pause in naming him national security adviser, saying Flynn had “impeccable credentials.”

Lawyers for Flynn told Trump’s transition team before the inauguration that he might need to register with the Justice Department as a foreign agent because of work on behalf of Turkey.

Flynn was fired after less than a month on the job after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

