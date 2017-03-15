Sports Listen

Trump to take on fuel standards, hold Nashville rally

By JILL COLVIN
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 5:01 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hitting the road to pay homage to a predecessor and take the first steps in rolling back fuel efficiency standards.

The president is headed to Michigan Wednesday, where he’s expected to take aim at fuel-economy standards that were a key part of former President Barack Obama’s strategy to combat global warming.

The president is also scheduled to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, where he’ll lay a wreath at President Andrew Jackson’s tomb at the Hermitage to mark what would have been Jackson’s 250th birthday.

The president is also scheduled to hold a campaign-style rally in the city Wednesday evening — his second since being sworn into office.

