Trump’s top health official gets bipartisan grilling

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 2:03 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is getting strong pushback from lawmakers of both parties over the White House’s proposed cuts in medical research, public health and social service programs.

Price also dodged repeated attempts Wednesday by Democrats to flush out the administration’s next move on “Obamacare.” President Donald Trump’s push to repeal the health care law failed last week because of disagreement among Republicans.

Price told the House panel that oversees his budget that “this is a tough budget year.”

When Democrats accused him of trying to dismantle vital services, he shot back: “It is not the goal of this secretary to deconstruct the department.”

Democrats pummeled Price with a phrase used by White House strategist Stephen Bannon, that “deconstruction of the administrative state” is Trump’s mission.

