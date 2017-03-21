Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » TSA: Teen denied flight…

TSA: Teen denied flight to US due to Turkish airline’s issue

By JONATHAN MATTISE
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 4:47 pm < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says that a 17-year-old Tennessee girl was denied a flight back to the United States because a Turkish airline didn’t provide necessary passenger information.

On Facebook, Sabrina Sadaf Siddiqi said her daughter, Zubaidah Alizoti, was denied a flight home Sunday after the family and friends visited Mecca. Siddiqi wrote that family members stayed with Alizoti. They hope to fly from Turkey to Atlanta on Wednesday.

TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz says the agency has obtained information it needed from the airline and expects a resolution shortly. Turkish Airlines didn’t directly answer questions about the issue.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

The incident unfolded amid scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s push to severely limit travel from several Muslim-majority countries.

Advertisement

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, Sen. Bob Corker and Rep. John Duncan were among those who aided Alizoti.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » TSA: Teen denied flight…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Okefenokee's camouflage owl

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7202 -0.0018 1.39%
L 2020 25.1942 -0.0128 2.42%
L 2030 27.9646 -0.0264 3.47%
L 2040 30.0577 -0.0354 3.99%
L 2050 17.2106 -0.0244 4.47%
G Fund 15.2652 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5211 0.0301 0.94%
C Fund 32.8836 -0.0653 5.95%
S Fund 42.8203 -0.2099 4.66%
I Fund 26.4134 0.0059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.