Turkey to seek extradition of militant from Netherlands

By SUZAN FRASER
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 4:24 am < a min read
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An Turkish official says a senior leftist militant, wanted by both Turkey and the United States, is believed to be in the Netherlands. Ankara is preparing to request her extradition.

The militant, identified as Seher Demir Sen — a leader of the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, or DHKP-C — is alleged to be behind a 2013 suicide bomb attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, which killed a security guard.

She is among three suspected DHKP-C leaders wanted by the United States.

A government official said Turkish security officials have determined that the insurgent has recently made her way to the Netherlands from Greece. The official said preparations were underway for a formal request for her extradition.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government protocol.

