Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Turkish FM: German 'deep…

Turkish FM: German ‘deep state’ working against ‘yes’ votes

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 2:41 am < a min read
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says forces within the state in Germany are working to prevent Turkish leaders from campaigning to get Turks living in Germany to vote ‘yes’ in an upcoming referendum to increase the president’s powers.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments Friday, a day after local authorities in southwestern Germany withdrew permission for the Turkish justice minister to use a venue for a political rally.

Turkey summoned the German ambassador in protest at the move, which German authorities said was due to insufficient space at the venue.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Cavusoglu cited previous incidents where Turkish officials were blocked, and said: “this has become a systematic practice of the German deep state.”

Advertisement

He accused this “deep state” of working in favor of “no” votes to “prevent a strong Turkey.”

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Turkish FM: German 'deep…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6828 -0.0193 1.39%
L 2020 25.1234 -0.0526 2.42%
L 2030 27.8630 -0.0895 3.47%
L 2040 29.9369 -0.1135 3.99%
L 2050 17.1355 -0.0740 4.47%
G Fund 15.2473 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4911 -0.0274 0.94%
C Fund 32.9703 -0.1913 5.95%
S Fund 43.0718 -0.4816 4.66%
I Fund 25.7765 -0.0075 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.