Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Uber suspends self-driving car…

Uber suspends self-driving car program in 2 states

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 12:25 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber says its self-driving cars remains suspended in Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a crash over the weekend.

There were no serious injuries reported in the incident in Tempe, Arizona on Friday night. Police said the self-driving Uber SUV was obeying the law while the human driver of the other car was cited for a moving violation.

Uber says it is investigating the incident and that there were no passengers in the back seat of the self-driving car.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Multiple automakers and technology companies are testing fleets of self-driving vehicles. In nearly all cases, the cars have backup drivers who can take the wheel in an emergency.

Advertisement

This is not the first accident involving a semi-autonomous car. Last year, a Tesla driver was killed with the car’s Autopilot system engaged.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Uber suspends self-driving car…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

USDA calls for 'hungry pests' public awareness

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.