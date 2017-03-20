Sports Listen

UN chief calls for Haiti peacekeeping mission to end Oct. 15

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is recommending that the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Haiti close with the departure of all 2,370 military personnel by Oct. 15.

He says in a report to the U.N. Security Council obtained Monday by The Associated Press that a successor smaller peacekeeping operation should be established to continue police training and development of the rule of law in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Guterres recommends that the new mission include about 1,275 police, down from the current 2,541. He says it should also support political stability, good governance including electoral reform, and human rights.

The U.N. chief says that “Haiti reached a major milestone on the path to stabilization with the peaceful conclusion” a presidential election earlier this year.

