UN: Congo used excessive force against December protesters

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2017
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations says security forces in Congo used excessive and disproportionate force against people protesting President Joseph Kabila’s stay in office and that more than 40 people were killed.

The report released Thursday by the U.N. Joint Human Rights Office for its Congo mission says two children were among those killed during protests in several cities in late December. It says most victims were unarmed civilians wounded by live ammunition.

Many were protesting delayed elections that have seen Kabila remain in power. His final term had been due to end Dec. 20.

Soon after the protests, talks brokered by Catholic church officials ended with political parties signing an agreement for new elections this year in which Kabila will not run.

