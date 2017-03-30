Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN Secretary General starts…

UN Secretary General starts official visit to Iraq

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 5:12 am < a min read
Share

BAGHDAD (AP) — The United Nations Secretary-General has arrived in Iraq amid a growing humanitarian crisis due to months-long fighting against the Islamic State group in Mosul.

The U.N. Assistance Mission to Iraq says Antonio Guterres landed in Baghdad on Thursday to focus on the dire humanitarian situation on the ground. Amid reports of dozens civilians killed by airstrikes in Mosul, the statement said that “protection of civilians must be the absolute priority.”

UNAMI spokesman Samir Ghattas says Gutterres will meet Iraq’s president, prime minster and Parliament speaker before heading north to visit displaced persons camps.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Since the start of Mosul military operation in October, more than 350,000 people have fled the fighting, according to U.N. figures.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN Secretary General starts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor performs a dental cleaning on a Colombian patient

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.