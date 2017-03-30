Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN sends 3.5M emergency…

UN sends 3.5M emergency yellow fever vaccines to Brazil

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 11:15 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said it and partners have shipped 3.5 million doses of yellow fever vaccine to Brazil to help the country stamp out its worst outbreak in years.

WHO helps maintain an emergency stockpile of yellow fever vaccine of about 6 million doses, intended to help poor countries. In a statement on Thursday, WHO said Brazil would reimburse the cost later; one of the five vaccine producers is Brazilian.

To date, more than 490 cases of yellow fever have been reported. Since January, WHO and partners have shipped more than 18 million vaccines to Brazil, although no accountability mechanism exists to verify how the shots are used.

Last year, WHO and its partners lost track of at least 1 million doses of yellow fever vaccine sent to Angola.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN sends 3.5M emergency…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.