University founded by Soros…

University founded by Soros says targeted by new Hungary law

March 28, 2017 5:43 pm
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Central European University says government-proposed amendments to Hungary’s law on higher education “would make it impossible to continue its operations” in Budapest, its home for over 25 years.

University President and Rector Michael Ignatieff says in a Tuesday statement that the closure of the school founded by U.S. billionaire George Soros “would damage Hungarian academic life and negatively impact the government of Hungary’s relations” with its neighbors, its fellow European Union members and the United States.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is a former Soros scholarship recipient, but he has been increasingly critical of the Hungarian-born philanthropist, accusing him of wanting to influence Hungarian politics and supporting mass migration into Europe.

Ignatieff is proposing talks with the government to find “a satisfactory way forward that allows CEU to continue in Budapest.”

