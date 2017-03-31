Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Markets wobble on last day of big quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market is closing out a solid quarter with a day of mixed trading on Wall Street.

The major indexes have been moving in a small range, with the Dow Jones industrials posting a small loss while other indexes were mostly higher. Energy stocks have been down the most, while utilities lead the gainers.

Investors are weighing several corporate deals and new economic data on consumer spending and inflation.

Bond prices edged higher. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.40 percent from 2.42 percent late Thursday.

CONSUMER SPENDING

US consumer spending up tiny 0.1 percent in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers increased their spending at the weakest pace in six months, while the 12-month rise in consumer prices was the largest in nearly five years.

The Commerce Department says consumer spending edged up a tiny 0.1 percent in February following a 0.2 percent increase in January. The small gain supports the view of many economists that overall economic growth probably slowed in the first quarter.

Incomes, however, were up a solid 0.4 percent in February, offering hope for stronger consumer spending in coming quarters.

Meanwhile, an inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 2.1 percent in February compared to a year ago. It is the sharpest 12-month rise since March 2012 and slightly above the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target.

TRUMP-MANUFACTURING

Trump meets with manufacturing group

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is talking up his efforts to boost American manufacturing.

Trump met with the National Association of Manufacturers Friday at the White House to publicize a new survey from the group.

The survey found more than 93 percent of members polled now have a positive outlook on their companies, up from less than 57 percent this time last year.

NAM president Jay Timmons says the number is the highest in the quarterly survey’s 20 years history — though only 420 manufacturers responded.

The president is set to sign a pair of executive orders later Friday aimed at cracking down on unfair trade practices.

Separate economic reports show that U.S. manufacturing is still emerging from a rough patch that lasted from late 2015 through most of 2016.

GERMANY-US-STEEL DUMPING

Germany: EU should consider trade complaint in US steel spat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the European Union should consider filing a trade case against the United States over Washington’s decision to impose anti-dumping duties on steel imported from Europe.

Among the companies that would be affected by the tariffs are two German steelmakers, Salzgitter AG and Dillinger Huette.

Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement Friday that the U.S. calculations contradicted World Trade Organization rules and were intended to protect U.S. steelmakers “by putting the better German steel industry at a disadvantage.”

Gabriel noted that it was the first anti-dumping procedure launched by the new U.S. administration.

He called the U.S. move unacceptable, and urged the EU to examine whether to file a WTO case.

DUPONT-DOW

DuPont, Dow push back merger date

WASHINGTON (AP) — DuPont and Dow have once again postponed their proposed $62 billion merger, saying they expect the deal to close in August.

The chemical giants’ merger has already been pushed back several times, as regulatory agencies in the U.S. and abroad scrutinize the deal. When DuPont and Dow announced the merger in December of 2015, they expected it to close in the first half of 2016.

The latest delay comes as DuPont finalizes the sale of its crop protection business to FMC Corp. to meet European Commission requirements. The European Union approved the deal Monday, but it remains under review in the U.S.

Once merged, DuPont and Dow plan to spin off into three public companies, one focusing on agriculture, one on material science and one on specialty products.

EUROPE-BREXIT

EU official says 2 years not enough for Brexit

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior EU official says it will take more than two years to hammer out all the details of Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The official, speaking in Brussels on Friday, said EU leaders should adopt the final mandate to begin the negotiations shortly after May 22, after Britain formally triggered the process this week.

The official said that “even with the best of efforts, it will not be possible to negotiate all those details” in two years.

EU negotiators have said the transition may extend beyond the two-year timeframe outlined in the EU exit process because of the myriad details of trade and other aspects of the divorce.

The official also said that only a summit of all remaining 27 EU leaders can decide when there is enough progress on the withdrawal talks to start looking at a future relationship between Britain and the EU. The official was speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic issues.

CANADA-MCDONALD’S HACKED

McDonald’s Canada says its website’s jobs section was hacked

TORONTO (AP) — McDonald’s Canada says the jobs section of its website has been hacked, compromising the personal information of about 95,000 applicants over the last three years.

The company said Friday that the accessed information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, employment histories and other standard job application information.

McDonald’s Canada says the site doesn’t collect banking information or health information.

The fast food chain says it is investigating and apologizes to those affected.

It advises anybody interested in applying for a job to do so in person at any McDonald’s Canada restaurant.

McDonald’s has more than 1,400 restaurants in Canada and more than 80,000 Canadian employees.

OIL PIPELINE

Dakota Access attorneys fighting tribes’ religion argument

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline is opposing an attempt by Sioux tribes to argue the project should be halted because it interferes with their religious practices.

Energy Transfer Partners has asked a federal judge to reject an attempt by the tribes to amend their lawsuit to include the religion argument. The tribes sued last summer on other grounds, including that it threatened cultural sites and water supply.

The tribes raised the religion argument in February, after the Trump administration cleared the way for final pipeline construction. ETP maintains the argument was made too late in the legal process.

Federal Judge James Boasberg has already refused to allow the religion argument as a basis for stopping the pipeline from being finished. ETP says it’s preparing to put the full line into service.

TRUMP UNIVERSITY

Judge approves Trump University settlement

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A judge has approved an agreement for President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University.

The decision Friday by U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego ends nearly seven years of legal battles with customers who claimed they were misled by failed promises to teach success in real estate.

The ruling settles two class-action lawsuits and a civil lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Trump had vowed never to settle but said after the election that he didn’t have time for a trial, even though he believed he would have prevailed. Under terms of the settlement, he admits no wrongdoing.

Attorneys for the customers say thousands will get at least 90 percent of their money back.

MNUCHIN-ETHICS

Mnuchin says joke about ‘Lego Batman Movie’ was mistake

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin may be new to government, but he’s learning quickly that it’s not a good idea to make a joke that could run afoul of government ethics rules.

In a letter Friday to the head of the Office of Government Ethics, Mnuchin says it was a mistake for him last week to jokingly urge parents to send their kids to see “The Lego Batman Movie.” Mnuchin was an executive producer of the top-grossing movie, which is still in theaters.

Mnuchin said his comment, which came at the end of an hour-long public interview sponsored by the news site Axios, was meant as a joke in response to a light-hearted question about what current movies he would recommend.

CRAYOLA-COLOR RETIRED

Crayola boots dandelion for bluish crayon yet to be named

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dandelion yellow has reason to be blue.

Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it’s replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in “the blue family.”

The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement color.

It’s only the third time in Crayola’s long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it’s swapped out a color in its box of 24.

Other colors that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.