Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mostly higher, watching Trump speech closely

TOKYO (AP) — Asian markets were mostly higher Wednesday as attention turned to President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress for clues on what might be ahead for trade, regulations and taxes.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4 percent. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 percent. South Korea’s markets were closed for a holiday.

On Wall Street, a winning streak on Wall Street ended. After advancing for 12 straight days, the Dow lost 25 points. The S&P slipped six points, and the Nasdaq lost 36 points. Retailers including Target led the market lower. Target slumped 12 percent Tuesday after releasing a weak profit report and earnings forecast.

THE DAY AHEAD

Personal spending and income report due Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Among the economic reports due for release later today is the Commerce Department’s analysis of personal income and spending for January.

The Institute for Supply Management is putting out its manufacturing index and Commerce issues a report on construction spending in January.

The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book economic report in early afternoon and U.S. automakers are set to announce vehicle sales figures for February.

AUTO RATINGS

Audi, Porsche are tops in Consumer Reports’ annual rankings

DETROIT (AP) — Audi, Porsche, BMW and Lexus are the best-performing brands in Consumer Reports’ annual rankings, but lower-priced options aren’t far behind.

Subaru, Kia, Mazda, Honda and Buick also made it into the organization’s top ten brands for 2017. Tesla was the highest-ranking U.S.-based brand, at number eight. The worst performers were Fiat, Jeep and Mitsubishi.

The brand rankings combine scores from Consumer Reports’ road tests as well as reliability and satisfaction ratings that are based on owner surveys. Safety is also a factor. Vehicles get points off if they do poorly in government crash tests; they are awarded extra points if they have automatic emergency braking or forward collision warning as standard equipment

BANK EARNINGS

US banks in strong shape as 4th quarter profit jumps

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. banks’ earnings in the final quarter of 2016 rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier, as lending continued to grow and banks set aside less for losses on loans for the first time since late 2015.

The data issued Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. showed strength in the industry more than eight years after the financial crisis struck. However, banks continued to post bigger losses on loans, especially for credit cards and commercial and industrial loans.

The FDIC reported that U.S. banks earned $43.7 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $40.8 billion a year earlier. Banks’ profit for all of 2016 rose by $7.9 billion, or 4.9 percent, to $171.3 billion.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING

Surveys show China factory activity picks up steam

HONG KONG (AP) — Surveys show that China’s factory activity picked up pace last month, adding to recent evidence that a key sector of the world’s No. 2 economy is stabilizing.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index released Wednesday by the Chinese Federation of Logistics and Purchasing rose to 51.6 in February from 51.3 the previous month.

The latest reading is a notch lower than November’s two-year high of 51.7.

It’s based on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 indicate expansion.

China’s vital manufacturing sector has been improving over the past year in an upbeat sign for the wider economy, which saw growth cool to 6.7 percent last year.

PUERTO RICO-ECONOMIC CRISIS

Puerto Rico governor announces new measures to fight crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says he will eliminate subsidies, shrink the number of public agencies by nearly 75 percent and increase the cost of some government services to reduce spending and boost revenue as ordered by a federal control board amid an economic recession.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello outlined those and other planned changes Tuesday during his first state of the union address since becoming governor last month. He says he will not lay off public employees or impose new taxes or tax increases, but warns that the U.S. territory will be transformed in upcoming years.

The federal control board is pushing Puerto Rico’s government to increase revenue by $1.5 billion and cut spending by roughly $3 billion in the next two years, a time frame that Rossello has said is unrealistic.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

US consumer confidence rises to highest level since 2001

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence has climbed to the highest level in more than 15 years, good news for the economy.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 114.8 in February from 111.6 in January. It was the highest since July 2001.The index measures both consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their expectations for the future, and both improved in February.

Americans have been in an optimistic frame of mind in recent weeks amid speculation the Trump administration will work with Congress to get a tax cut and a repeal of a much-debated health care law.

AUSTRALIA ECONOMY

Australia avoids recession with growth in December quarter

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reported a faster-than-expected 1.1 percent expansion in the final three months of last year, as resurgent coal and iron ore prices helped the country avoid recession.

Had the economy shrunk for the December quarter in Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Wednesday, Australia would be in its first technical recession since 1991.

The growth followed a shock 0.5 percent decline for the September quarter.

Growth for the calendar year was 2.4 percent, up from 1.8 percent for the year through September.

EARNS-TARGET

Target pledges to reinvest in business after weak quarter NEW YORK (AP) — Target, which has been suffering from a loss of business, is promising to spruce up some stores and make other investments in its business. This comes in the wake of its release of weak quarterly financial results and an outlook that was far below what analysts were expecting.

The retailer’s profit for the quarter that includes the holiday season fell 43 percent, with strong online sales failing to offset weaker business at its stores. Target’s stock tumbled more than 12 percent, and other retailers dipped as well.

Target said it will spend $7 billion over the next three years to remodel more than 600 of its 1,800 stores, speed up its expansion of small-format stores, bolster its online operations, and launch new brands. The company usually spends about $2 billion a year on such capital investments.

OIL PIPELINE

No immediate ruling made on Dakota Access pipeline work

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge says he’ll decide within a week whether to temporarily halt construction of the final section of the Dakota Access pipeline over claims that it violates the religious rights of two Indian tribes.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg told lawyers at a hearing in the District of Columbia that he wants to issue a ruling before oil begins flowing in the pipeline, which could be weeks away.

Boasberg is considering a request by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes to order the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission to lay pipe under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The $3.8 billion pipeline has prompted months of protests and hundreds of arrests.

The stretch under the Missouri River reservoir is the last piece of construction for the pipeline, which would move oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

INVESTING FEE WAR

Investing costs fall again: Fidelity, Schwab cut commissions

NEW YORK (AP) — It keeps getting cheaper to invest.

Fidelity on Tuesday became the latest company to cut its fees in an ongoing industry battle that’s helped mom-and-pop investors keep more of their own dollars. Rival Charles Schwab matched the price cut in a matter of hours.

Fidelity said it will cut its commission for retail brokerage investors trading U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds online by more than a third to $4.95 from $7.95, among other fee cuts. Fidelity is the country’s largest online brokerage firm with 17.9 million accounts and $1.7 trillion in client assets.

GENETICALLY ENGINEERED POTATOES

US approves 3 types of genetically engineered potatoes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials say that three types of potatoes genetically engineered to resist the pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine are safe for the environment and safe to eat.

The approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week gives Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Company permission to plant the potatoes this spring and sell them in the fall.

The company said the potatoes contain only potato genes, and that the resistance to late blight, the disease that caused the Irish potato famine, comes from an Argentine variety of potato that naturally produced a defense.

The three varieties are the Russet Burbank, Ranger Russet and Atlantic. They’ve previously been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

ALASKA UNDERWATER PIPELINE LEAK

Alaska underwater gas leak continues, 2nd group sues

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A second environmental group has given formal notice that it will sue the owner of an underwater pipeline spewing natural gas into Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

The inlet is home to endangered beluga whales, salmon and other fish. Gas since at least Feb. 7 has bubbled from an 8-inch pipeline owned by Hilcorp Alaska LLC. The pipeline moves processed natural gas from onshore to four drilling platforms.

The company in a statement said that its modeling consultants conclude that only tiny amounts of natural gas likely are dissolving into the water and that there likely is minimal effect on marine life. Hilcorp says the leak will be repaired when it’s safe to dive.

STERLING JEWELERS STOCK

Signet tumbles after report of harassment at subsidiary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shares of Signet Jewelers fell sharply after a report of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination at a subsidiary.

The Washington Post first reported the allegations Monday, based on newly released class-action arbitration filings.

According to the report, Sterling Jewelers discriminated against female employees, paying them less than their male counterparts for the same work and promoting them less frequently. About 250 female employees also testified in the arbitration filings that male managers and executives engaged in rampant sexual harassment for years.

Sterling, based in Akron, Ohio, denied the allegations Tuesday and called media reports “distorted and inaccurate.”

YOUTUBE-STREAMING TV

Beyond cat videos: YouTube will offer cable alternative

NEW YORK (AP) — People fed up with paying for cable the traditional way will soon be able to subscribe to it from YouTube.

The Google-owned site known for cat videos and do-it-yourself makeup tutorials is the latest company to offer a version of cable that looks and feels more like Netflix. Dish, Sony and AT&T already have internet cable alternatives, and Hulu has one coming soon.

None of these have been huge hits yet. YouTube is hoping its expertise in recommendations and search makes it stand out.

Its version will cost $35 a month for about 40 networks, similar to rivals. But it’s initially limited to a few cities where it has deals with broadcasters. And so far, Google doesn’t appear to have deals for popular channels such as HBO, AMC and TBS.

SUBWAY CHICKEN STUDY

What’s in your sandwich? Subway disputes study on chicken

UNDATED (AP) — How much chicken is actually in your chicken sandwich?

A study by Canadian Broadcasting Corporations’ consumer affairs show “Marketplace” says researchers conducted DNA tests on several chicken sandwiches from fast-food restaurants and found that Subway’s chicken breast contained only about half chicken. The rest was mostly soy.

Subway said Tuesday the report was “absolutely false and misleading” and that its chicken is 100 percent white meat with seasonings, marinated and delivered to stores as a finished, cooked product.

The study said DNA researcher Matt Harnden at Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory tested the poultry in popular chicken sandwiches. The Peterborough, Ontario-based team found that most of the scores were close to 100 percent chicken at McDonald’s, Wendy’s, A&W and Tim Horton’s.

PAPA JOHN’S-PIZZA FEE

Papa John’s testing $2.99 fee for ‘priority’ orders

NEW YORK (AP) — Papa John’s is taking a page from the airline industry and testing a fee that lets people bump their pizza orders to the front of the line.

The chain says the $2.99 “Papa Priority” fee was recently launched in select locations, and it’s looking for ways to expand the test.

It says the fee doesn’t guarantee delivery within a set time, but sends an order to the “front of the line so that it is made faster.” The option is limited to five orders each night per location.

While customers whose pizzas get bumped back might object, Papa John’s says the option has gotten “great customer reception.”

Papa John’s International Inc. didn’t say when it began the test, but the fee was discussed on Reddit in September.

COOKIE DOUGH PARLOR

1 scoop or 2? Raw cookie dough is latest NYC food fad

NEW YORK (AP) — Raw cookie dough is New York City’s latest unlikely food fad.

People who would rather lick the spoon than eat a baked cookie are waiting in long lines outside a month-old New York City shop that sells scoops of dough in a cup or a cone like ice cream.

Kristen Tomlan is the 28-year-old founder of DO (DOH’) Cookie Dough Confections. She says she’s selling 1,500 pounds of cookie dough a day at her Greenwich Village storefront.

About 30 people were lined up across the street from DO when it opened Tuesday morning.

Nancy Lerman said she’s been twice before and has tried most of the flavors, which include chocolate chip, red velvet and peanut butter snickerdoodle. She said raw dough is yummier than a baked cookie.

CASINO WIN-NEVADA

Casinos in Nevada win just over $1B in January

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luck was definitely on the house’s side in January as Nevada casinos benefited from the timing of the Chinese New Year and won just over $1 billion from gamblers.

The Nevada Gaming Board reported Tuesday that the amount represents a 12 percent increase compared with a year earlier, when casinos reported a “gaming win” of $925 million.

January’s results marked the second time in seven months that casinos hit the $1 billion benchmark and the largest amount recorded since February 2013.

The Chinese New Year began at the end of January. The holiday traditionally draws crowds of Asian gamblers, and casinos cater to them, with some altering their decor and offering special shows and events.

WIRELESS SHOW-NIANTIC

No fad: Niantic CEO Pokeman Go is still going strong

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Remember all those crazed Pokemon Go seekers that roamed our city streets, crowded our public parks or ventured into rural areas in search of virtual-reality pocket monsters popping up on their smartphones?

It seems like ages ago, but it was only last summer that the game developed by the San Francisco-based company Niantic turned into a global phenomenon, sending legions of players into a worldwide frantic hunt of popular Asian cartoon characters.

Today? Not so much.

Those stunning scenes of urban stampedes are basically over, and user numbers have reportedly plummeted, but that doesn’t mean that Pokemon Go was just a fad, according to Niantic CEO John Hanke.