Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks drift as investors await Fed meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stock markets drifted in slow trading today as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting and a batch of economic and political events later this week.

The Fed is scheduled to hold its rate-setting meeting from Tuesday to Wednesday. Most investors expect the Fed to raise rates for only the third time since they went to nearly zero during the financial crisis in 2008. With strong economic reports in recent weeks, expectations that the Fed may stand pat this month have changed.

U.S. stock markets were little changed on Monday as investors took a wait-and-see mode. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was steady at 2,373.47 and the Dow Jones industrial average ticked 0.1 percent lower, to 20,881.48. The Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent to 5,875.78.

The dollar fell against the yen and was steady against the euro.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose but remains below $48.50 per barrel.

THE DAY AHEAD

Fed policymakers begin 2-day meeting to set interest rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the world watching closely, the Federal Reserve is opening a two-day meeting in Washijngton later today to discuss interest rate policy.

For years after the Great Recession ended in 2009, investors fretted — sometimes panicked — over the prospect that the Federal Reserve might begin to raise interest rates from record lows.

Now, the Fed seems all but sure to raise rates Wednesday for the third time in 15 months and to signal more hikes probably coming. And the response from investors has been something like a yawn.

Wall Street appears too busy extending the stock market rally that began with President Donald Trump’s election in November. Investors have been cheered by the prospect of tax cuts, an easing of regulations and higher spending for infrastructure to worry about a rate hike.

Fed watchers, it seems, are more buoyed by expectations for a vigorous economy than worried about whether slightly higher rates might slow growth.

HEALTH CARE-OVERHAUL

Democrats jump on CBO estimate of effects of Republican health insurance bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders in Congress say new projections of the impact of Republicans’ health insurance bill should be a “knockout blow.”

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says Speaker Paul Ryan should pull the bill from consideration, saying, “It’s really the only decent thing to do.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the report from the Congressional Budget Office demonstrates that the bill means higher costs and less coverage for consumers.

Monday’s estimate by the CBO says that under the GOP proposal now moving through the House, there would be 24 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law.

The Democrats say White House criticism of the CBO report fits a disturbing pattern. Schumer, a New York Democrat, says, “When they hear something they don’t like, they label it a lie.”

FACEBOOK-SURVEILLANCE

Facebook says its data can’t be used for ‘surveillance’

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is prohibiting developers from using the massive amount of data it collects on users for surveillance. This includes using such data to monitor activists and protesters.

The company said Monday it is making an existing policy “explicit.” Facebook says it has already taken action against developers who created or marketed tools meant to be used for surveillance. It says it wants to “be sure everyone understands the underlying policy and how to comply.”

Last fall, the American Civil Liberties Union obtained records that Facebook and its Instagram service provided user data access to Geofeedia, which develops a monitoring product marketed to law enforcement. The ACLU said at the time that while both Instagram and Facebook cut off access after finding out about this, Facebook did not have a “public policy specifically prohibiting developers” from taking user data for surveillance.

The new prohibition states that developers — who get access to user data from Facebook to create apps — should protect “the information you receive from us against unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. For example, don’t use data obtained from us to provide tools that are used for surveillance.'”

BREAST CANCER DRUG

FDA Oks new Novartis drug for type of advanced breast cancer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved a new drug as an initial treatment for postmenopausal women with a type of advanced breast cancer.

The drug, called Kisqali (KISS’-kahl-lee) is a pill that works to slow the spread of cancer by blocking two proteins that can stimulate growth and division of cancer cells. It’s for women who have metastatic breast cancer known as HR+/HER2-.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed the drug’s approval on Monday. Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, which developed the treatment, said there are no firm statistics on how many U.S. patients get this type of breast cancer.

Kisqali is taken along with an older cancer drug called letrozole that works differently.

PUERTO RICO-ECONOMIC CRISIS

Board to Puerto Rico: Cut pension system, impose furloughs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board has declared Puerto Rico’s financially-strapped government needs to cut its public pension system by 10 percent, furlough tens of thousands of its workers and eliminate Christmas bonuses if it cannot generate other types of savings.

The seven-member board created by Congress last year to oversee the U.S. territory’s finances voted unanimously to add those measures to a 10-year fiscal plan presented by the island’s governor. The measures will be implemented if the government fails to find other ways to cut spending and increase revenue.

Board members said the spending cuts will be necessary so the government will have enough funds to pay for essential services such as education, health and public safety.

Board member David Skeel says “Puerto Rico is about to capsize. The island is overwhelmed by debt. Puerto “

STATE UNEMPLOYMENT

Employers lift hiring in 13 states in January, cut jobs in 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers boosted hiring in 13 U.S. states in January while employment changed little in 36 states.

The Labor Department says Alaska is the only state to show a significant decline in jobs, shedding 2,100.

Nationwide, hiring picked up in January as employers added 238,000 jobs, a clear improvement over last year’s average gains. A broad rebound in the global economy and greater optimism among U.S. businesses have spurred more hiring.

New Hampshire reported the largest jobs gain on a percentage basis, with a 1 percent increase, followed by Idaho and Maine with 0.7 percent each.

Unemployment rates fell in 5 states and were mostly stable in the other 45. The rates in Arkansas and Oregon fell to the lowest on records dating back to 1976.

VALEANT-ACKMAN

Activist investor Ackman’s hedge fund sells Valeant stake

NEW YORK (AP) — Activist investor Bill Ackman has sold his hedge fund’s stake in drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., saying the investment took up a “disproportionately large amount of time and resources.”

Pershing Square said Monday that it will realize a “large tax loss” on the investment. According to data provider Capital IQ, it had been the Valeant’s No. 2 shareholder.

Neither Ackman nor Pershing Square’s vice chairman, Steve Fraidin, will seek re-election to Valeant’s board. Ackman became a director in March 2016 during an executive shakeup.

Valeant, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, has attempted to turn around its business amid government probes, lawsuits and criticism of its aggressive price hikes for critical heart drugs. Former executives of Valeant and a related mail-order pharmacy were charged with a fraud and kickback scheme in November.

Valeant shares dropped more than 9 percent, to $10.97, in after-hours trading. The stock has lost 83 percent of its value over the past 12 months. It peaked at close to $264 in August 2015, before its business practices came under scrutiny.

CASINO REDEVELOPMENT-WATER PARK

Water park eyed at ex-Atlantic Club casino in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Atlantic City casino where Steve Wynn used to make sure Frank Sinatra had enough towels may soon become an indoor water park and go-cart track.

Ronald Young’s R&R Development Group said Monday it has bought the former Atlantic Club casino and plans to turn it into a non-gambling family resort. He said his group plans to invest $135 million into hotel renovations and construction of an indoor water park and hopes to have 300 hotel rooms open by the fall.

The water park will be the centerpiece of the project at the Boardwalk site that once was Wynn’s Golden Nugget casino in the early days of casino gambling in Atlantic City, a property made famous by television commercials in which Sinatra slipped the casino magnate a $5 bill and told him to make sure The Chairman of the Board got enough fresh towels.

The resort, to be called Dolphin Village, is designed to appeal to families.

CHEESE-LISTERIA OUTBREAK-LAWSUIT

Widow sues amid listeria outbreak tied to raw milk cheese

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The widow of a Vermont man who died after eating raw milk cheese tied to a listeria outbreak has filed a lawsuit against the New York creamery that made it.

Veronica Friedman is the widow of 73-year-old Richard Friedman, of Putney. She filed her lawsuit Friday in New York against the Vulto Creamery, of Walton, New York.

Last week federal officials said a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium outbreak affected six people, killing one in Vermont and another in Connecticut. The outbreak likely originated from a soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto, which recalled several soft cheeses last week.

Friedman’s lawsuit says her husband was sickened last October. He died Nov. 2. She’s seeking monetary damages and a jury trial.

A message seeking comment from Vulto officials on Monday hasn’t been returned.

FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

Flight attendants sue American Airlines over Facebook posts

UNDATED (AP) — Two flight attendants are suing American Airlines over harassing Facebook messages posted by male co-workers.

The women say American failed to enforce its policy prohibiting employees from making insults or disparaging comments about co-workers on social media. They are claiming sex discrimination and sexual harassment, and are seeking unspecified damages.

An American spokesman said Monday that the lawsuits have no merit. American is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

One of the flight attendants, Melissa Chinery of Philadelphia, said after announcing that she was seeking a union position she was harassed by a group of male flight attendants and called obscene names. She said confidential information about her was posted.

The other flight attendant, Laura Medlin, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, described similar harassment after resigning from a union position.

MACKINAC PIPELINE

Enbridge insists pipelines safe despite worn-away covering

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Operators of twin oil pipelines beneath the swirling waterway where Lakes Huron and Michigan converge are insisting they remain structurally sound even though an outer layer of protective covering has worn away in some places. Skeptics say the deterioration is further evidence the lines should be shut down.

Officials with Enbridge Inc. said the exterior material is not essential to the pipes’ integrity and there is no reason for concern about its absence in spots along the lines extending nearly 5 miles along the bottomlands of the Straits of Mackinac.

Brad Shamla, the Canadian company’s vice president of U.S. operations, says, “If there was ever a time when we weren’t 100 percent confident in its fitness, we wouldn’t be operating the pipeline.”

But many of the roughly 250 spectators, some of whom arrived in buses from northern Michigan, were not convinced. The standing-room-only gathering in a state office building west of Lansing was often testy, with pipeline opponents jeering representatives of Enbridge and supportive businesses.

OVERBILLING SETTLEMENT

Company to pay $1.8M to settle claims of overbilling

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Massachusetts company has agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle claims it overbilled the federal government.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. was accused of violating the False Claims Act on contracts with the National Institutes of Health.

The company holds contracts for services related to the development, maintenance and distribution of colonies of animals, and the provision of laboratory animals. It’s headquartered in Wilmington.

The Justice Department says the firm billed for labor and associated costs of employees at facilities in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kingston, New York, but these employees didn’t render the services claimed.

The company discovered the problem in a small subset of its contracts and told the government about it. It says it has cooperated to ensure proper repayment and resolution.

INTEL-MOBILEYE

Making autonomous cars play, Intel offers $15B for Mobileye

DETROIT (AP) — Computer chip maker Intel has paid handsomely for a piece of the next big thing as it offered more than $15 billion for Mobileye, an Israeli company at the forefront of autonomous vehicle technology.

The purchase, scheduled to close by year’s end, creates another major player in self-driving technology as traditional automakers and tech companies vie to put the cars into public use. Most companies have predicted autonomous vehicles will be carrying people in the next three-to-five years.

The big investment by Intel validates predictions that autonomous cars will someday come in large numbers, signifying a sea change in the way we all get around. That’s according to Timothy Carone, a Notre Dame University professor who has written about the future of automation.

Jerusalem-based Mobileye, which makes software that processes information from cameras and other car sensors to decide where the cars should steer, has products on just about every automaker’s autonomous test fleet. The combination with Intel adds hardware, more software expertise and data centers that the companies say will hasten deployment of autonomous technology, including wider use of automatic emergency braking and other technologies that already are on the roads.

RUBY TUESDAY

Ruby Tuesday exploring sale as part of strategic review

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruby Tuesday says it will explore strategic alternatives including a sale or merger, and that a key sales figure fell in the latest quarter.

The restaurant chain says it’s at the start of its strategic review and it doesn’t plan to make more public comments until the process is completed. It said it can give no assurances to the outcome or timing. Its shares surged nearly 18 percent in after-hours trading.

The company reported preliminary results for the quarter ended Feb. 28, with sales down 4 percent at established locations. The metric is considered a key indicator of financial health because it strips out the volatility of newly opened and closed locations.

Ruby Tuesday Inc. had 613 locations as of Nov. 26 in 42 states, 14 international markets and Guam.

ATLANTIC CIY-CASINO REVENUE

Internet gambling nudges February back into black for Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Once again, internet gambling has made the difference between an up month and a down one for Atlantic City casinos.

Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the seven casinos won $205.3 million from gamblers in February. That’s an increase of 0.3 percent.

But without the extra money won from online gamblers, the casinos would have posted a decrease of nearly 2 percent for the month.

Resorts Digital (up 131 percent, compared with a year ago) and the Golden Nugget (up 66 percent) had particularly good months online.

For the first two months of the year, Atlantic City’s casino revenue is up nearly 4 percent from the same period last year.

FEDERAL RESERVE-ATLANTA

Raphael Bostic tapped to head Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank

WASHINGTON (AP) — Raphael W. Bostic, a former Obama administration housing official, has been selected as the new president of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, becoming the first African-American to head one of the Fed’s 12 regional banks.

The Atlanta Fed announced the selection Monday. It said that Bostic, 50, currently a professor of public policy at the University of Southern California, will take over in June. He succeeds Dennis Lockhart, who retired last month.

During the Obama administration, Bostic served from 2009 to 2012 as an assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Atlanta Fed covers Georgia, Alabama, Florida and portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Fed Up, a coalition of community groups and labor unions that has been pushing for more diversity among Fed policymakers, hailed the selection of Bostic.