Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed as investors await Fed’s likely rate hike

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as the Fed met to decide on whether to hike interest rates in view of improvements in the U.S. economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index lost 0.3 percent and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.1 percent. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1 percent lower but the Shanghai Composite Index recouped early losses to rise 0.1 percent.

On Wall Street, Stock indexes sank after yet another drop in the price of oil dragged down shares across the energy industry. Other areas of the market saw modest losses as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting on interest rates. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 8.02 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,365.45. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.11, or 0.2 percent, to 20,837.37. The Nasdaq composite fell 18.97, or 0.3 percent, to 5,856.82.

THE DAY AHEAD

Interest rate decision, economic reports due for release

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anxious investors will learn in early afternoon what members of the Federal Reserve have decided in connection with setting interest rates. Recent positive economic reports, including last Friday’s Labor Department report showing the unemployment sliding down to 4.7 percent, is leading analysts to conclude that a rate hike is very likely.

A batch of major economic reports is pending, as well. The Commerce Department is set to put out retail sales figures for February and business inventories for January. The Labor Department later this morning will announce the Consumer Price Index for February and the National Association of Home Builders will release the housing market index for March.

CHINA-US

Premier: China doesn’t want ‘trade war’ with Washington

BEIJING (AP) — China’s premier says Chinese leaders don’t wish to see a trade war with Washington and has expressed optimism relations will improve.

Li Keqiang, the country’s No. 2 leader, said at a news conference Wednesday the two giant economies should “uphold strategic interests.”

Li said, “We don’t wish to see a trade war breaking out between the two countries. That wouldn’t make our trade fairer.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to raise import taxes on Chinese goods to counter what he says are unfair practices by Beijing. That has prompted warnings China might retaliate, disrupting one of the world’s biggest trading relationships.

Li said, “China hopes that, no matter what bumps this relationship may run into, we hope this relationship will continue to forge in the right direction.”

EPA-CHEMICAL PLANTS

EPA delays chemical storage rule amid terrorism fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is delaying a new rule tightening safety requirements for companies that store large quantities of dangerous chemicals. The rule was imposed after a fertilizer plant in West, Texas, exploded in 2013, killing 15 people.

Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, delayed the effective date of the Obama-era rule until June.

Pruitt’s action late Monday came in response to complaints by the chemical industry and other business groups that the rule could make it easier for terrorists and other criminals to target refineries, chemical plants and other facilities by requiring companies to make public the types and quantities of chemicals stored on site.

AMERICAN-MEALS IN ECONOMY

2nd helping: American brings back free meals on some flights

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says it plans to offer free meals to everyone in economy on certain cross-country flights starting May 1.

The decision at the world’s biggest airline copies Delta Air Lines, which announced a month ago that it would restore free meals in economy on a dozen long-haul U.S. routes this spring.

Airlines dropped free sandwiches and other meals in economy on domestic flights after brutal downturns in 2001 and 2008, and they have been slow to bring back food despite record profits. American Airlines Group Inc. earned $2.7 billion last year.

American said it will open the kitchen on nonstop flights between New York and both Los Angeles and San Francisco. The airline says that passengers will get a continental breakfast or a sandwich wrap, chips and dessert, or they can pick a vegetarian meal or a fruit-and-cheese plate.

AIRLINE DELAYS

Hawaiian, Delta, American top rankings for on-time flights

UNDATED (AP) — The government’s report on flight arrival times is in and the winner is Hawaiian Airlines, which passed the on-time test 85.7 percent of the time.

Delta Air Lines came in second at 80.7 percent and American Airlines at 79.2 percent.

The federal government counts a flight on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind the scheduled time.

The three airlines who brought up the bottom of the list were Virgin America, at 63.9 percent; Frontier Airlines, with a 69.3 percent rate, and Sky West, at 71 percent.

TRUMP-TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

Democrats say Trump’s pick for trade post needs waiver

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as they praised him, Senate Democrats said that President Donald Trump’s pick to represent the U.S. in trade negotiations needs a waiver from Congress to legally hold the job because of his previous work for foreign clients. Republicans disagree but the dispute could slow the confirmation of Robert Lighthizer to become the U.S trade representative.Lighthizer is an experienced trade official who, in private practice, represented “a small number of foreign clients in the late 1980s and early 1990s,” according to Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

A 1995 law prohibits anyone who has represented a foreign entity in trade negotiations with the U.S. from being the nation’s top trade representative. Nevertheless, Hatch said the Justice Department does not believe Lighthizer requires a waiver.

OIL PIPELINE

Company asks judge to reject tribal plea on oil pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company building the Dakota Access pipeline has asked a federal judge to reject the latest attempt by two American Indian tribes to halt the project, with oil likely to begin flowing early next week.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners argues in court documents filed Monday that it has endured enough delays and that the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes are employing “a last-gasp litigation tactic.”

The tribes have appealed a decision by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg to not stop construction of the pipeline’s final segment under Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota from which they get their water. They’ve asked Boasberg to head off the imminent flow of oil through the four-state pipeline until the appeal is resolved.

The tribes maintain that an oil pipeline under the lake they consider sacred violates their right to practice their religion.

EXXON-TILLERSON-EMAIL ACCOUNT

NY AG says Tillerson used alias in emails on climate change

DALLAS (AP) — The New York attorney general says that while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was CEO of Exxon he used an alias in emails to talk about climate change.

The attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, made the accusation in a letter to a New York court Monday. He is investigating whether the company deceived investors and the public by hiding for decades what it knew about the link between fossil fuels and climate change.

Schneiderman said Exxon failed to disclose that Tillerson used an account named “Wayne Tracker” to send and receive emails about issues including risk management related to climate change. Wayne is Tillerson’s middle name. He says the account was used from at least 2008 through 2015.

STUDENT LOAN-DEFAULT

Study: Student loan defaults rising

UNDATED (AP) — A new analysis of government data by the Consumer Federation of America found that the number of Americans in default on their student loans jumped by nearly 17 percent last year.

As of the end of 2016, there were 4.2 million Federal Direct Loan borrowers in default, meaning they’ve not made a payment in more than 270 days. That’s up from 3.6 million at the end of 2015.

As of the end of 2016, 42.4 million Americans owed $1.3 trillion in federal student loans, according to the U.S. Department of Education data. This doesn’t include borrowing through private student loans, credit cards, and home equity loans to finance the growing costs of college.

CITY SUES-OXYCONTIN

City alleges drugmaker let Oxycontin flood black market

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — As deaths from painkillers and heroin abuse spiked and street crimes increased, the mayor of Everett, Washington took major steps to tackle the opioid epidemic devastating the working-class city north of Seattle.

Mayor Ray Stephanson stepped up patrols, hired social workers to ride with officers and pushed for more permanent housing for chronically homeless people. The city says it has spent millions combating OxyContin and heroin abuse — and expects the tab to rise.

So Everett is suing Purdue Pharma, maker of the opioid pain medication OxyContin, in an unusual case that alleges the drugmaker knowingly allowed pills to be funneled into the black market and the city of about 108,000. Everett alleges the drugmaker did nothing to stop it and must pay for damages caused to the community.

Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma says the lawsuit paints a flawed and inaccurate picture of the events that led to the crisis in Everett.

NIEMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus: Exploring options for company including sale

NEW YORK (AP) — Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus says it’s exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the company.

The announcement Tuesday came as the retailer, which also operates Bergdorf Goodman, reported a loss in its second fiscal quarter that ended Jan. 28 and its sixth consecutive quarterly drop for a key revenue measure.

Like many department stores, Neiman Marcus has been wrestling with declining customer traffic and sluggish sales as shoppers increasingly buy online. Even in the world of luxury, affluent shoppers are dramatically changing their habits and are buying designer bags and clothes online on places like eBay or consignment shops.

HEINZ-MAD MEN ADS

New Heinz ketchup ad inspired by ‘Mad Men’

NEW YORK (AP) — Heinz is launching ketchup ads inspired by the TV show “Mad Men.”

The idea of the campaign, which shows foods like French fries and hamburgers up close without any condiments, is to underscore that they need ketchup to be complete. Kraft Heinz is noting tongue-in-cheek that the “Pass the Heinz” campaign was created by the main character of “Mad Men,” ad executive Don Draper. It is also crediting Draper’s fictional ad agency, Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, as well as its real-life agency.

The Kraft Heinz Co. says the campaign will run as print ads in the New York Post and Variety, and on outdoor billboards in New York City.

GOODYEAR BLIMP

Goodyear deflates blimp, but keeps familiar form in flight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Goodyear has let the helium out of the last of its fabled fleet of blimps, but the company’s flight program will continue.

About two dozen employees were on hand early Tuesday to witness the deflation of California-based Spirit of Innovation.

But shed no tears, blimp fans, you’ll still see a familiar blue-and-gold form floating over your favorite sports event or awards show.

Although the blimp’s replacement, Wingfoot Two, will look about the same when it arrives at Goodyear’s airship base in Carson later this year, it will be a semi-rigid dirigible.