Update on the latest in business:

Asian stocks weak as investors weigh US data, Brexit plans

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were listless Wednesday as investors weighed strong U.S. economic reports against uncertainty as Britain readies a formal request to leave the European Union.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index was less than 0.1 percent lower while South Korea’s Kospi was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent and the Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.1 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.7 percent to end at 20,701.50, turning in its longest slide in more than five years. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 0.7 percent to 2,358.57. The Nasdaq composite index gained 0.6 percent to 5,875.14.

Wells Fargo to pay $110 million to settle fake account suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo says it will pay $110 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over up to 2 million accounts its employees opened for customers without getting their permission.

It’s the first private settlement that Wells has reached since the company paid $185 million to federal and local authorities late last year after authorities said its employees, driven by high-pressure sales tactics, opened the accounts to meet unrealistic sales goals.

The settlement, announced late Tuesday, will include customers who had accounts opened without their permission, or were signed up for a product they did not agree to, going back to January 1, 2009.

Thousands of employees had been fired over the sales practices over the years, and the scandal led the bank’s CEO John Stumpf to abruptly retire.

House votes to block Obama-era online privacy rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration.

It’s the first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

The Federal Communications Commission rule was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. But critics say the rule adds costs, stifles innovation and picks winners and losers among internet companies.

The House voted 215-205 to reject the rule. The legislation now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Internet companies like Google don’t have to ask users’ permission before tracking what sites they visit. Republicans and industry groups have blasted that discrepancy, saying it was unfair and confusing for consumers.

Insurers deny claims based on questionable cell tower data

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Insurance companies are using cellphone tower data to deny claims for stolen cars, burned homes and other mishaps, despite the accuracy of the information coming under question at criminal trials across the country.

Jaclyn Bentley, of Clinton, Iowa, was acquitted of arson and insurance fraud charges last month after casting doubt on cell tower information. She says she was camping about 17 miles away from her home when it caught fire and burned down in 2014.

State Farm had denied her claim, saying tower data showed her phone was 5 to 12 miles away from the campsite shortly after the fire was reported. A company spokesman declined to comment.

Other people told The Associated Press similar stories.

Experts say cellphones can be up to 20 miles away when connecting with a tower.

UK set to file for EU divorce, triggering 2 years to Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to announce in the House of Commons Wednesday afternoon that she has invoked Article 50 of the EU’s key treaty, triggering a two-year countdown to Britain’s exit.

At the same time, Britain’s EU envoy, Tim Barrow, will hand-deliver a letter from May to EU Council President Donald Tusk.

May’s office says she will tell lawmakers that the U.K. is embarking on a “momentous journey” and should unite to forge a “global Britain.”

Britain and the EU have two years to unpick a tapestry of rules, regulations and agreements stitched over more than four decades.

Iranians, engines of US university research, wait in limbo

BOSTON (AP) — Universities in the U.S. say President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban would block hundreds of graduate students who play key roles in research.

Twenty-five of America’s largest universities told The Associated Press they’ve sent acceptance letters to more than 500 students from the six banned countries for next fall, mostly from Iran.

Federal judges have temporarily stopped the ban, but legal experts say students would be locked out if the court order is reversed.

Many universities say their programs would suffer if the ban blocks students from Iran, who are known for their strength in engineering and sciences.

UMass Amherst and the University of Central Florida say the ban could set back major research projects.

Some schools say the uncertainty has steered many students to other countries, including Canada and Australia.

Nicaragua high court denies farmers’ appeal of canal project

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s Supreme Court has rejected a farmer group’s appeal seeking to block a proposed $50 billion interoceanic canal.

The legal challenge had sought to overturn a 2013 law under which the canal concession was granted to a Chinese company.

The court’s decision late Monday is in line with similar rulings it made previously.

President Daniel Ortega’s government says a canal would create tens of thousands of jobs and stimulate the poor Central American nation’s economy.

Detractors argue it poses serious environmental risks, would displace thousands of families in the countryside and is financially unfeasible.

No work on the canal itself has been done, though ground has been broken for some access roads related to the project.

The farmers group criticized the ruling and announced another anti-canal protest for April 22.

Man gets 15 months in $500K wine theft from restaurant

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal judge in San Jose has sentenced a man to 15 months in prison following his conviction on a conspiracy charge stemming from the theft of more than $500,000 worth of wine from a famed Napa Valley restaurant.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Abraham Simmons said a judge sentenced Davis Kiryakoz on Tuesday. Kiryakoz pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen goods. Prosecutors say he acknowledged stealing 110 bottles of high-end wine from French Laundry — Chef Thomas Keller’s restaurant — in December 2014 and later selling some of it to a buyer in North Carolina. The stolen wine included a bottle that can cost up to $10,000.

Kiryakoz also acknowledged stealing another $320,000 worth of wine from a steak house and a wine store.

Lawsuit: Waffle House grease seeped onto neighbor’s property

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man says in a federal lawsuit that grease and sewage from a nearby Waffle House seeped onto his property, doing thousands of dollars in damage.

Mack Crook Jr. of Anniston is seeking a total of $800,000 from Norcross, Georgia-based Waffle House Inc.

At issue is a Waffle House in Anniston that’s adjacent to Crook’s property.

Crook maintains that the restaurant’s “grease interceptor” continuously leaked grease and fluid into the ground. He says a combination of grease and sewage seeped on and under the foundation of his building, damaging it.

A Waffle House spokeswoman says the company is investigating the claims and will respond in court.

Crook filed his lawsuit in Calhoun County, Alabama, earlier this month. Waffle House wants to have the case transferred into federal court.

Florida lottery tickets could soon come with warning label

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lottery tickets could soon carry a big warning label if a Republican legislator gets her way. A House panel on Tuesday voted for a bill that would require all lottery tickets to say “Warning: Gambling can be addictive.”

Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, a Mount Dora Republican who is sponsoring the bill, said lottery tickets are a government-sanctioned activity and should come with the same kind of warnings found on cigarettes.

The Florida Lottery sells a wide lineup of tickets ranging in price from $1 to $25 at more than 13,000 locations across the state. If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in January.

It’s not clear if the bill will pass. A companion measure has not yet been heard in the Florida Senate.