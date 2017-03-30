Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets fall as China liquidity concerns intensify

HONG KONG (AP) — Most Asian stock markets fell Thursday, led by a slide in Chinese shares as investors’ concerns about liquidity intensified. China’s central bank refrained from open market operations for a fifth straight day, effectively siphoning money from the banking system. The People’s Bank of China said in a statement that liquidity in the banking system was at a “relatively high level,” according to the official Xinhua (shihn-wah) news agency.

The Shanghai Composite index skidded 1.1 percent lower and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.5 percent. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8 percent and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.3 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index added 2.56 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,361.13. The Dow fell 42.18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,659.32. The Nasdaq composite index gained 22.41 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,897.55.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic events scheduled for today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are two major government economic reports due out today.

The Labor Department will reveal the number of people who signed up for unemployment benefits last week.

Also, the Commerce Department will release the fourth-quarter gross domestic product number.

Freddie Mac will report this week’s mortgage rates.

CANADA-CENOVUS-CONOCO-PURCHASE

Cenovus buying most of ConocoPhillips’s Canadian assets

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy says it will pay $17.7 billion Canadian (US$ 13.2 billion) for most of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian assets.

Houston-based ConocoPhillips is the latest company to reduce exposure to Canada’s oil sands — the world’s third-largest oil reserves.

Cenovus CEO Brian Ferguson called it a “transformational acquisition” for the Calgary-based company.

Royal Dutch Shell earlier this month sold most of its oil sands holdings to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Oil sands are a type of unconventional petroleum deposit.

EPA-PESTICIDE BAN DENIED

EPA denies petition to ban pesticide used on crops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has rejected a bid by environmental groups to ban a common pesticide used on citrus fruits, apples, cherries and other crops.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Wednesday denied a petition to ban the agricultural pesticide chlorpyrifos, reversing a proposal by the Obama administration to revoke all uses of the pesticide on food.

Environmental groups say the “unconscionable” decision ignores overwhelming evidence that even small amounts of chlorpyrifos can damage parts of the brain.

The pesticide, in use since 1965, has sickened dozens of farmworkers in recent years. Traces have been found in waterways, threatening fish, and regulators say overuse could make targeted insects immune to the pesticide.

U.S. farms use more than 5 million pounds of the chemical each year — about 25 percent of it in California.

UNITED-STATES-BAHRAIN

Trump admin drops human rights conditions for Bahrain F-16s

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has decided to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions placed on the sale by the Obama administration.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker’s office says the committee was notified Wednesday by the State Department that the administration intends to approve the sale. That notification triggers two consecutive periods in which Congress can review the deal and take steps to block it before it goes through.

The Obama administration had held off on finalizing the deal amid concerns about human rights issues in Bahrain. Corker says that approach is counterproductive. The Trump administration’s pending approval has no such conditions.

Bahrain houses the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

The State Department declined to comment.

ALASKA AIRLINES-BRANSON

Alaska Airlines, Branson clash over licensing fees

DALLAS (AP) — Alaska Airlines could be headed toward a showdown with Richard Branson over millions of dollars in licensing fees.

Alaska took control of Virgin America last year. Branson, the British billionaire who helped create Virgin America, told reporters in Seattle this week that Alaska must pay royalties for the Virgin name under a licensing deal that runs until 2040.

But Alaska Airlines has a different opinion because it plans to drop the Virgin brand, probably in 2019.

Alaska’s general counsel said Wednesday that Branson was correct only about the length of the contract.

LEANING TOWER OF SAN FRANCISCO

Homeowners at San Francisco sinking high-rise sue developer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A homeowners association representing property owners at a high-rise in downtown San Francisco is suing the developers for failing to tell residents the condominium tower was sinking at an unexpected rate.

The Millennium Tower homeowners association filed the suit Wednesday.

It’s the latest of several lawsuits related to a high-profile dispute over the sinking building that opened in 2009. Lawsuits involve the developer, the city and owners of the multimillion-dollar condos.

But Daniel M. Petrocelli, the lead attorney representing the homeowners association, says California law gives homeowner associations sole authority to pursue damages for structural repairs and retrofits. So he says a fix can only be accomplished through the HOA’s lawsuit.

SWORD MASTER

Living by the sword: Carving a niche making warrior blades

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — John Lundemo (LUHN’-deh-moh) lives by the sword.

The upstate New York man has carved out a niche making high-end swords that look like they should be pulled from a stone, swung by a Samurai or thrust on “Game of Thrones.”

The swords can stretch up to six feet and sell for upward of $1,500. While not precisely like the weapons wielded by gladiators, these weapons are built to be used — even if it’s for slashing through milk jugs in the backyard.

Experts say such pop culture hits as “Game of Thrones” and “Lord of the Rings” helped drive interest in a growing market.

Lundemo’s swords are on the high end of a business that includes dozens of manufacturers selling replicas, fantasy swords and bargain blades for under $100.