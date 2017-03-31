Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed higher Friday after Wall Street gained and Chinese factory activity improved.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.3 percent and Seoul’s Kospi was little-changed.

Advertisement

On Wall Street, stocks were boosted by gains for banks and other financial companies on rising bond yields, which result in higher rates on loans.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,728.49. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 6.93 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,368.06. The Nasdaq gained 16.80 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,914.34. The Russell 2000 index up 10.70 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,382.35.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s only one major government economic reports scheduled for release today.

The Commerce Department issues its February report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

SANCTUARY CITIES-CREDIT RATING

S&P: Sanctuary cities won’t see ratings dip with Trump order

CHICAGO (AP) — A major rating agency says if sanctuary communities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities lose federal funds under President Donald Trump’s executive order, their credit ratings aren’t likely to change.

Standard & Poor’s issued a report Thursday examining the financial health of more than 100 cities and counties that call themselves sanctuaries.

S&P says if Trump were to follow through on the threat to withhold certain funds, credit ratings would likely remain “largely unchanged.” That’s because the type of grants in question don’t make up large parts of the municipalities’ budgets.

The agency’s report is also skeptical of Trump’s authority to withhold funds, saying federal law and legal precedent limit him. The order already faces court challenges.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued fresh warnings to sanctuary cities this week.

TRUMP-TRADE

Trump to sign executive orders targeting trade abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will sign a pair of executive orders Friday aimed at cracking down on trade abuses.

The first calls for the completion of a large-scale report that will track trade deficits country-by-country and product-by-product.

The second will focus on stepping up the collection of certain duties.

Trump talked tough on trade on the campaign trail, vowing to renegotiate a slew of major deals and to label China a currency manipulator on “Day One.” Now his administration appears to be taking a more cautious approach.

Trump has long portrayed trade deficits as strangling economic growth and devastating factory jobs. But foreign trade has also helped reduce prices for consumers.

Economists also argue that the job losses Trump blames on trade pacts can largely be attributed to automation.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING

China factory index rises to highest in almost 5 years

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s factory activity has ticked up again last month to its highest level in nearly five years, in a fresh sign the world’s No. 2 economy is picking up steam.

The official purchasing managers’ index released Friday climbed to 51.8 in March from 51.6 in the previous month.

The Chinese Federation of Logistics and Purchasing’s index is based on a 100-point scale, with numbers above 50 indicating expansion.

It’s the index’s strongest level since April 2012.

The report, released by the government’s statistics office, found that production and new orders expanded in China’s key manufacturing sector, which is a major part of the broader economy.

Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing PMI rebounded, rising to 55.1 last month from 54.2, indicating strength in China’s service sector.

TRUMP-CHINA-US

Trump predicts ‘very difficult’ meeting with China’s leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is predicting “a very difficult” meeting next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, citing trade deficits and lost jobs.

Hours after both governments announced an April 6-7 summit between the economic powerhouses in Florida, Trump sought to set expectations by tweeting: “The meeting next week with China will be a very difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives.”

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said earlier Thursday that the meeting is a chance for the leaders to build a relationship.

Relations between the U.S. and China have been uncertain since Trump’s election. Among other things, he has accused China of unfair trade practices and threatened to declare it a currency manipulator.

FINANCIAL AID TOOL

Feds pull student aid tool after potential data breach

BOSTON (AP) — Families applying for federal student aid are facing extra hurdles this year after a potential data breach led federal officials to remove an online tool that smoothed the process.

Federal officials say an online service known as the Data Retrieval Tool will stay offline until the next application period. In the past, families could use the tool to import their tax information automatically to a complex form needed to obtain federal aid.

Now families filing the form will have to fill out their tax information manually using old tax returns, an obstacle that could deter some families from filing.

Federal officials removed the online tool in early March after finding that identity thieves may have used stolen personal information to access the online tool and steal additional information.

EXXON MOBIL-CLIMATE

Texas judge orders Exxon Mobil case transferred to New York

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has ordered a case involving Exxon Mobil and the attorneys general of Massachusetts and New York be transferred from Texas to a federal court in New York.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE’-dur-muhn) are investigating whether Exxon misled investors and the public about the risks climate change posed for the oil and gas giant. The company in turn sued the two Democrats in federal court in Texas, calling their investigation politically motivated.

Healey praises Wednesday’s ruling but says the federal lawsuit should be dismissed. She says Exxon Mobil Corp. and other companies her office investigates should be subject to Massachusetts laws.

A state judge in Massachusetts in January ordered the company to hand over documents to Healey’s office.

LGBT RIGHTS-NORTH CAROLINA

NC will ask companies to return after HB2 repeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s commerce secretary says he’ll start calling companies that have avoided North Carolina now that the state has repealed its “bathroom bill.”

Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland spoke Thursday as Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill. The American Civil Liberties Union and gay and transgender activists have complained that the new law still denies them certain protections from discrimination.

In an interview after remarks at the Charlotte Regional Partnership awards banquet, Copeland told The Charlotte Observer that he would contact companies that publicly canceled plans to expand in North Carolina. Those companies include PayPal, which had planned a 400-job expansion.

He says the department will try to get back every company that wouldn’t locate or expand in North Carolina because of the bill known as HB2. But he says the transformation of North Carolina’s image won’t happen instantaneously.

CANADA-TRUMP TOWER TORONTO

Canadian court approves bid for Trump tower in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian judge has approved the sale of the Donald Trump-branded Toronto hotel and condo tower to its main debt holder after no other bids were submitted for the troubled building.

Justice Glenn Hainey of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved the $298 million Canadian (US$223 million) “stalking horse” bid from San Diego investment firm JCF Capital ULC.

The Trump Organization had a business relationship with developer Alex Schnaider, a Russian-born billionaire who built the tower, which went into receivership last year. Schnaider Talon International company defaulted on a loan from an Austrian bank, which sold the loan to JCF Capital.

The building was not owned by the U.S. president but his organization licenses its name and operates it.

The 65-story tower in Toronto’s financial district opened in 2012.

TV-PARAMOUNT NETWORK

Spike network to be spiked, rebranded as Paramount in 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Cable television’s Spike network will be transformed into the Paramount network early next year, introducing new series with stars to include Alicia Silverstone and Michael Shannon.

In its announcement Thursday, owner Viacom billed the rebranded network as “a prime destination for premium storytelling.” Spike, launched in 2003, has focused on young men.

Paramount’s slate of new series will include “American Woman,” starring Silverstone as a feminism-driven single mother struggling to raise her two daughters in the 1970s.

The limited series “Waco,” starring Shannon and John Leguizamo, will cover the 51-day siege between the government and the Branch Davidians spiritual sect.

And “Heathers” will be a black-comedy anthology based on the 1988 film, with Shannen Doherty among its stars.

In addition, Spike-bred hit “Lip Sync Battle” will return for its fourth season.

SPACEX LAUNCH

SpaceX launches its first recycled rocket in historic leap

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has successfully launched and then retrieved its first recycled rocket, the biggest leap yet in its bid to drive down costs and speed up flights.

The Falcon 9 blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, hoisting a broadcasting satellite into the clear early evening sky on the historic rocket reflight.

It was the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk tried to fly a booster that soared before on an orbital mission. He was at a loss for words after the booster landed on the bull’s-eye of the ocean platform following liftoff, just off the east Florida coast.

Musk called it an “incredible milestone in the history of space” after the booster touchdown.

He added: “This is going to be a huge revolution in spaceflight.”

This particular first stage landed on an ocean platform almost exactly a year ago after a space station launch for NASA. SpaceX refurbished and tested the 15-foot booster, still sporting its nine original engines. It nailed another vertical landing at sea Thursday once it was finished boosting the satellite for the SES company of Luxembourg.

CRAYOLA-COLOR RETIRING

So long, dandelion: Crayola retiring crayon color

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dandelion has gone to seed.

Crayola is removing the color from all of its crayon boxes to make way for a new color that it plans to announce on Friday — National Crayon Day. The company announced dandelion’s departure via Twitter on Thursday.

It’s only the third time in Crayola’s long history that it has retired one or more colors, and the first time it’s removing one from the box of 24.

Other colors that now lie fallow include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

Based in Easton, Pennsylvania, Crayola is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.