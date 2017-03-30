Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 a.m. EDT

TRUMP-RUSSIA-PROBE

Senate hearing to focus on Russian disinformation tactics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says some tactics Russia used to meddle in last year’s U.S. presidential election would give shivers to anyone who believes in American democracy.

That Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, and the committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday’s congressional hearing that will address ways the Kremlin allegedly uses technology to spread disinformation in the U.S. and Europe.

Warner and Burr told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday that the Senate committee’s probe of Russian interference in last year’s election will steer clear of politics. They made a point of putting themselves at arm’s length from the House investigation, which has been marked by partisanship and disputes.

CHINA-US

China’s Xi to meet Trump in Mar-a-Lago on April 6-7

BEIJING (AP) — China says President Xi Jinping will meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at the latter’s Florida resort on April 6-7.

It will be the first in-person meeting between the two. Trump sharply criticized China during his presidential campaign for what he described as unfair Chinese trade practices. He is now seeking Beijing’s help in pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters Thursday that Xi would attend the China-U.S. presidents’ meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

It is the same Florida resort where Trump hosted and played golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February.

CHURCH BUS CRASH-TEXAS

NTSB to begin probe of Texas bus-truck crash that killed 13

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Federal investigators are getting their first look at the scene of a head-on collision involving a small church bus and a pickup truck that killed 13 senior adult church members onboard the bus.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the lone bus survivor remains hospitalized in critical condition, and the pickup truck driver is in stable condition.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says the agency sent investigators to the scene to start seeking the cause of the wreck.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez says 12 bus occupants, including the driver, were dead at the scene of the crash midday Wednesday. He says one bus passenger died later at a San Antonio hospital.

SKOREA-POLITICS

Park at Seoul court for hearing on arrest request

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye is being questioned by a court that will decide if she should be arrested over corruption allegations that have already toppled her from power.

Live TV footage earlier showed a stern-looking Park entering the Seoul Central District Court building amid a barrage of camera flashes. She did not comment to reporters. The court is expected to decide by Friday morning whether to approve her arrest.

If the court approves the arrest warrant requested by prosecutors, Park will be immediately sent to a detention facility as prosecutors can detain her for up to 20 days before laying formal charges.

If the court rejects the arrest request, prosecutors can still indict and charge her with allegedly colluding with a confidante to extort from big businesses, taking a bribe from one of the companies and committing other wrongdoings.

TRUMP-RUFFIN

Casino mogul Phil Ruffin among Trump’s closest friends

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire Las Vegas casino owner Phil Ruffin has never been to the White House. On Thursday, he’ll have dinner there with his friend, President Donald Trump.

And right now, the president could probably use a friend.

Trump has had a rough few weeks: a setback on health care, nagging questions about possible ties between his campaign and Russia, and distracting feuds among some senior officials.

Ruffin tells The Associated Press the presidency is “a lonely job, and I have been friends with him for a long time.”

“It’ll be nice to catch up.”

Ruffin is Trump’s business partner on his Las Vegas residential tower. The president has stepped away from his business, but Ruffin says he would like to do another development with the Trump Organization.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN

Amid US’ Afghanistan uncertainty, Russia resurrects interest

WASHINGTON (AP) — As America’s 16-year war in Afghanistan drags on, Russia is resurrecting its own interest in the “graveyard of empires.” The jockeying includes engaging the Taliban and leading a new diplomatic effort to tackle Afghanistan’s future, all while Washington leaves the world guessing on its strategy for ending the conflict.

Uncertain of Moscow’s intentions, the Trump administration will stay away when Russia hosts regional powers for another set of Afghan talks next month. Afghanistan’s government is attending. No one has invited the Taliban.

For Russia, which occupied Afghanistan in the 1980s, it’s a surprising turn at the head of the country’s proverbial peace table. For the U.S., it may represent another worrying consequence of a perceived American retrenchment under President Donald Trump.

REPUBLICANS-HEALTH CARE

Republican foes of health care bill win praise in districts

BUCKNER, Kentucky (AP) — Defying President Donald Trump on the Republican Party’s promise to repeal and replace Obamacare sounds like political suicide, especially in the congressional districts Trump won handily.

But some Republicans who blocked the legislation won praise from constituents for stopping what many saw as a flawed plan, either in the legislation’s substance or strategy.

Although Trump’s famed deal-making faltered with his own party, the same voters who backed their local lawmaker showed patience with the president.

That’s despite signs that nationwide, there’s significant disapproval of his handling of health care.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday found that 62 percent disapprove of the way Trump is handling health care, including 31 percent of Republicans.