Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Uruguay pulling troops out…

Uruguay pulling troops out of UN mission in Haiti

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 7:36 pm 2 min read
Share

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay will soon pull its soldiers out of a United Nations stabilization mission in Haiti that began operations in 2004 and is facing sharp cutbacks, the leader of the South American country announced Monday.

President Tabare Vazquez said at a public event that his country’s troop contributions to the Haiti mission will end this month and the roughly 250 Uruguayan peacekeepers will return home in early April. The country had as many as 1,000 forces deployed in Haiti at the height of the mission.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq in New York expressed appreciation for Uruguay’s contribution and said, “If their rotation is going to be ending now and they’ll be moving out, what we’re going to try to do is make sure that they can be quickly replaced so that there’s no security void in the country.”

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

The announcement by the Uruguayan leader comes days after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the world body’s Security Council that he believed that “the military component should undergo a staggered but complete withdrawal of the 2,370 personnel” in Haiti. The soldiers come from 19 countries.

Advertisement

In a March 16 report, Guterres called for the military component of the Haiti mission to be wrapped up six months after its current mandate expires in April.

He also said the number of “formed police units” should be reduced from 11 to seven, with individual officers cut from 1,001 to 295, to continue efforts to strengthen the Haitian National Police and ensure “a progressive testing” of their capacity to assume full security responsibilities.

The U.N. Security Council is due to debate Guterres’ recommendations and vote on the future of Haiti operations in mid-April.

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has pushed for cutbacks in an operation that costs $346 million a year. Washington, the Haiti mission’s main check-writer, is reviewing all 16 U.N. peacekeeping missions.

Col. Luis Antonio Ferreira Marques Ramos, deputy commander of the Brazilian peacekeeper contingent in Haiti, recently told The Associated Press that “the important thing is to leave in a good way.”

The U.N.’s first-ever “stabilization” mission came to Haiti in 2004 following a rebellion that ousted President Jean-Bertrand Aristide and had the chronically troubled country on the brink of collapse.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Uruguay pulling troops out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.