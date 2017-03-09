Sports Listen

US commander signals larger, longer US presence in Syria

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 4:18 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. commander in the Middle East is signaling that there will be a larger and longer American military presence in Syria to accelerate the fight against the Islamic State group and quell friction within the complicated mix of warring factions there.

Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, tells senators that he will need more conventional U.S. forces to insure stability once the fight to defeat Islamic State militants in Raqqa is over. He says the U.S. military can’t just leave once the fighting stops, because the Syrians need help ensuring a peaceful transition to local control.

Votel’s comments come as a couple hundred Marines moved into Syria with large artillery guns to help the Raqqa fight, and another couple hundred Army Rangers went into northern Syria.

