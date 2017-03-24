Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US drug trial delayed…

US drug trial delayed for Haitian politician, coup leader

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 5:10 am < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A trial on U.S. drug trafficking charges has been delayed a month for a former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect in that country.

A Miami federal judge granted the delay Thursday for Guy Philippe, whose lawyer says she needs more time to go over prosecution evidence. The trial was reset from April 3 to May 1.

Philippe has pleaded not guilty to drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges that carry a maximum life prison sentence.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Philippe led a 2004 uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. In November, he was elected to the Haitian Senate but was arrested and brought to the U.S. in January, four days before officially taking office.

Advertisement

Philippe unsuccessfully claimed his status as an elected official gave him immunity from the U.S. charges.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US drug trial delayed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Astronaut Jeff Williams at Air and Space Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6892 0.0045 1.39%
L 2020 25.0981 0.0127 2.42%
L 2030 27.7942 0.0222 3.47%
L 2040 29.8396 0.0287 3.99%
L 2050 17.0661 0.0195 4.47%
G Fund 15.2682 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5788 -0.0168 0.94%
C Fund 32.5066 -0.0341 5.95%
S Fund 42.0157 0.1376 4.66%
I Fund 26.3273 0.1217 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.