US exploring range of new measures to respond to North Korea

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 2:22 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it’s exploring new diplomatic, security and economic measures in response to the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the U.S. is coordinating with allies.

North Korea on Saturday conducted a ground test of a new type of high-thrust rocket engine that leader Kim Jong Un has described as a revolutionary breakthrough for the country’s space program.

Spicer on Tuesday described as “grave and escalating” the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

During a recent trip to the region, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson threatened North Korea with tougher sanctions, more pressure and possible military action.

North Korea responded by saying it is not frightened by threats from the U.S.

The Associated Press

