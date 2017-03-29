Sports Listen

US judge to hear arguments on longer block to travel ban

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 2:31 am < a min read
HONOLULU (AP) — A federal judge in Hawaii is hearing arguments on whether to extend his temporary order blocking President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

A hearing in Honolulu is set for Wednesday. But even if U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson doesn’t put the ban on hold until the state’s lawsuit is resolved, his temporary block would remain until he rules otherwise.

Legal experts say it’s unlikely Watson would side with the Trump administration.

Government attorneys say that if the judge issues a longer-lasting hold, he should narrow his ruling to cover only the part of the ban that suspends new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries.

They say the lawsuit doesn’t show how Hawaii would be harmed by other sections of the ban, including suspending the nation’s refugee program.

Watson also prevented that section from taking effect two weeks ago.

