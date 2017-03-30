Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Marshals join search…

US Marshals join search for missing 91-year-old judge

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 8:12 am < a min read
Share

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a 91-year-old federal judge who has been reported missing from his Pennsylvania home.

Edwin Kosik disappeared from his home near Scranton around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Marshals Service says he’s driving a gray 2015 Acura with driver’s side damage and may be “at special risk of harm or injury.”

Kosik stopped hearing cases last month due to health issues.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

The Marshals Service is planning a news conference Thursday to discuss his disappearance.

Advertisement

Kosik was appointed to the federal bench in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan. He’s best known for presiding over the notorious “kids for cash” case, in which two local judges were accused of taking money from the developer of a pair of for-profit detention centers.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Marshals join search…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.