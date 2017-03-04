US Rep. Scott not invited to Trump’s address in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott was not invited to President Donald Trump’s recent visit to a shipyard in his district.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2m8bJix ) Scott’s office said Friday it was notified by the Navy of Trump’s Thursday trip, but the White House issued no invitation. That’s a break from the longstanding tradition that local members of Congress be asked to attend presidential visits in their district.

Republican Reps. Scott Taylor of Virginia Beach and Rob Wittman of Westmoreland County were invited.

The White House did not response to an inquiry from the newspaper, and Scott declined comment through a spokesman.

He released a statement Thursday saying he welcomes Trump’s call for increased shipbuilding but is concerned about how the president intends to pay for it.

