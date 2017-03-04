Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Rep. Scott not…

US Rep. Scott not invited to Trump’s address in Newport News

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 12:12 pm < a min read
Share

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott was not invited to President Donald Trump’s recent visit to a shipyard in his district.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2m8bJix ) Scott’s office said Friday it was notified by the Navy of Trump’s Thursday trip, but the White House issued no invitation. That’s a break from the longstanding tradition that local members of Congress be asked to attend presidential visits in their district.

Republican Reps. Scott Taylor of Virginia Beach and Rob Wittman of Westmoreland County were invited.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The White House did not response to an inquiry from the newspaper, and Scott declined comment through a spokesman.

Advertisement

He released a statement Thursday saying he welcomes Trump’s call for increased shipbuilding but is concerned about how the president intends to pay for it.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US Rep. Scott not…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.