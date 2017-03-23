Sports Listen

US turns down Russia invitation to Afghan peace conference

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 4:00 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A State Department official says the United States won’t attend a multinational peace conference on Afghanistan next month in Russia.

The reasons: The U.S. wasn’t consulted before receiving the invitation and doesn’t know Russia’s objectives for the gathering.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

The official said Thursday that Washington wants to work with Moscow on regional efforts to end the 16-year war, and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would bring up the matter when he visits Russia in April.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, India and several Central Asian nations are among the invitees to the Moscow conference. Afghan and U.S. officials say the Taliban aren’t invited.

The State Department hasn’t publicly announced its position on the planned conference.

