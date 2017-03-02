Sports Listen

US urges more China pressure on NKorea nuke program

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 3:21 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outgoing top U.S. diplomat for East Asia says China should take more action to send an unambiguous signal to North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile programs.

China says it is suspending coal imports from North Korea, an important source of its foreign revenue.

Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel said Thursday the action was in line with U.N. sanctions, but he hoped Beijing was also swayed by a recent North Korean missile test, and the assassination of the North Korean leader’s exiled half brother.

Russel told The Associated Press that he was stepping down as assistant secretary March 8 to spend one year as diplomat-in-residence at the Asia Society think tank.

He said he wasn’t pushed out by the Trump administration and will remain a State Department employee.

